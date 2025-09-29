The Hendriks Team Wins Best Business of 2025

The Hendriks Team, a collective of dedicated real estate professionals. Led by Jerry Hendriks (center), the group is committed to delivering exceptional results through collaboration and market expertise. Chris Hendriks, a key leader at The Hendriks Team, known for his modern approach and dedication to achieving outstanding client outcomes. Collaboration in action. Members of the Hendriks Team during a strategic planning session, developing innovative and data-driven solutions for their clients' goals. Jerry Hendriks, founder and lead of The Hendriks Team. His vision for a client-centric, results-driven real estate experience is the foundation of the team's success.

ST. CATHERINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty, a leading real estate brokerage serving the Niagara and Hamilton regions, has been honored with the prestigious Best Business of 2025 award by ThreeBestRated®. This recognition highlights the team's unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, professional excellence, and consistent market leadership.

ThreeBestRated® is an independent business ranking website that identifies the top three local businesses in various categories using a rigorous 50-Point Inspection.

This comprehensive evaluation assesses a company's reputation, history, client reviews, satisfaction levels, trust, and overall excellence.

Importantly, businesses cannot pay to be listed, ensuring the selection is based purely on merit and a proven track record of quality service.

The selection of RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty is a direct reflection of their extensive history of success and dedication to clients. The team is led by Broker of Record Jerry Hendriks, a 35-year veteran of RE/MAX who has earned the brand's highest honors, including the Circle of Legends Award, which places him in the top 1% of RE/MAX agents globally.

The brokerage has successfully guided over 3,000 families through their real estate journeys and has garnered more than 400 five-star reviews, demonstrating a consistent pattern of delivering exceptional results.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a top business for 2025," said Jerry Hendriks. "This award is a testament to the hard work and client-first philosophy of our entire team. Our goal has always been to provide expert guidance with integrity and professionalism, helping families in the Niagara and Hamilton communities achieve their real estate dreams. This acknowledgment validates that commitment, and we are grateful for the trust our clients place in us."

A key factor contributing to the team's success is its innovative, client-centric service model. The Hendriks Business Centre in St. Catharines operates as a unique "one-stop-shop," offering integrated real estate, mortgage, legal, financial planning, and insurance services all under one roof.

This holistic approach simplifies the complex process of buying or selling a home, providing a seamless and stress-free experience for clients.

For homeowners and prospective buyers in the Niagara and Hamilton regions seeking award-winning real estate services, The Hendriks Team continues to offer expert consultations and complimentary home valuations.

About RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty:

RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty is one of the most respected real estate teams serving the Niagara and Hamilton regions for over 35 years. Led by Broker of Record Jerry Hendriks, a Top 1% RE/MAX agent worldwide, the team has over 100 years of combined experience and has helped over 3,000 clients. With a mission to help people "Love Where You Live," the team offers a full-service real estate experience through its innovative Hendriks Business Centre.

About ThreeBestRated®:

ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the goal of finding the top three local businesses, professionals, and service providers in key cities. Businesses are handpicked and rigorously vetted using a 50-Point Inspection to identify those who have consistently demonstrated excellence in their field. The platform operates on a "no pay to play" policy, ensuring all recommendations are unbiased and trustworthy.

