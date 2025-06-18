Critical IBM Backup Vulnerability Spotlights Urgent Need for Storage & Backup Security Hardening

Scanning Storage and Backup Systems with StorageGuard Scanning for Vulnerabilities in Storage and Backup Systems with StorageGuard

Exploited and Exposed: Storage and Backup Systems Continue To Be Under Attack

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week's discovery of CVE-2025-33108 - a privilege escalation vulnerability in IBM’s BRMS for IBM i - highlights a systemic challenge: backup and storage systems, often overlooked in security strategies, are increasingly becoming high-value targets.On June 6, HPE disclosed multiple critical vulnerabilities affecting its StoreOnce data protection platform. These flaws allow remote attackers to bypass authentication controls, execute malicious code, and access sensitive enterprise data.On the same day, Dell identified two major vulnerabilities in its PowerScale OneFS storage operating system. The most critical of these enables unauthenticated attackers to gain full, unauthorized access to the enterprise file system.On April 28, two severe vulnerabilities in Commvault’s software - CVE-2025-34028 and CVE-2025-3928 - were confirmed as actively exploited in the wild and listed in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog. These flaws expose enterprise environments to both immediate compromise and long-term persistence risksAs attackers exploit misconfigurations and unpatched vulnerabilities in these critical layers, organizations must adopt proactive hardening and continuous vulnerability monitoring for storage and backup infrastructure. Timely detection and configuration enforcement are no longer optional - they’re foundational to cyber resilience.Solutions like StorageGuard are critical in bridging this gap and defending one of the most vulnerable layers of the modern enterprise.About Continuity With the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity is the only solution provider that helps enterprises protect their data by securing their storage and backup systems. Continuity’s StorageGuard provides organizations with visibility of all security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in their storage and backup systems, while automating regulatory compliance.Among Continuity’s customers are the world’s largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including six of the top ten U.S. banks. For more information, please visit www.continuitysoftware.com

