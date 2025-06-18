Malaysian PM Anwar: Skills Reform Key To Asean's Future - NTW 2025 Opens Doors Across the Region

The Right Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim ,The Prime Minister of Malaysia delivering his special address at the Opening Ceremony of National Training Week (NTW) 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prime Minister of Malaysia, The Right Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, officiated the opening of the National Training Week (NTW) 2025 in Malaysia on 14 June 2025. The event was organised by the Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia (KESUMA) through its agency, the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).Aligned with the ASEAN Year of Skills (AYOS) 2025 as its second flagship platform, NTW 2025 is extending its reach by opening the NTW portal to ASEAN countries, encouraging lifelong learning and sharing regional best practices in talent development, where all courses are being offered for free to not only Malaysians but all ASEAN citizens in line with its theme, ‘Learning Beyond Borders’.While the week-long campaign promoting lifelong learning concludes on 21 June 2025, NTW 2025 marks a significant step forward in its aim to unite ASEAN countries in a shared vision of skill development and a future-ready workforce for the region and the world where the whole ASEAN community can access the free courses on the NTW portal throughout the entire year.In his officiating speech, The Right Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim emphasised the urgent need for the country to embrace upskilling and reskilling as fundamental pillars of economic advancement and regional competitiveness.“A country cannot afford to remain stagnant by relying on outdated training models and traditional approaches. It is time to equip our people, especially the younger generation, with new and future-relevant skills.“Our teachers must be exposed to AI, just as our children must be educated in it. Only then can we begin to close the skills gap and ensure our people are prepared for what lies ahead.” he added.Minister of Human Resources, Malaysia, The Honourable Steven Sim Chee Keong, who was also present at the opening ceremony said, “In conjunction with NTW 2025, we have collaborated with the Ministry of Education Malaysia to launch an initiative to empower artificial intelligence (AI) among educators through the AI-4-Educators programme," adding that the training initiative through the Learning Management System (SiPP) platform is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education Malaysia and Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).The Learning and Development (L&D) activities are offered across various platforms, including physical training, live online sessions, self-paced e-learning, blended/hybrid programs as well as coaching and facilitation.All activities revolve around NTW 2025 key pillars which are Life Skills, Future Skills (Digitalisation, AI, TVET and STEM), Creativity and Innovation (Arts, culture, and creative tech), Financial Literacy, and Sustainable Development.The NTW 2025 journey continues, with its virtual doors remaining open until December 2025 at www.nationaltrainingweek.gov.my , where individuals across Malaysia and ASEAN countries can continue to access a wide array of free courses and learning opportunities.Find out more about AYOS 2025 and all other flagship platforms through its official portal at https://aseanyearofskills.org/

