Caregiver Action Network Launches Caregiver Innovation Council to Reimagine Support for Family Caregivers

Nationwide effort unites startup leaders, strategists, and caregiving experts to drive meaningful change—with the first hackathon already underway

Innovation is key to addressing the challenges caregivers face. The Council is about more than technology; it’s about reimagining systems of support, centered on empathy, equity, & real impact.” — Marvell Adams Jr., CEO, Caregiver Action Network

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to disrupt the status quo and uplift the more than 105 million family caregivers across the United States, Caregiver Action Network (CAN) announces the launch of the Caregiver Innovation Council , a groundbreaking collaborative initiative designed to fuel new ideas and scalable solutions for caregivers nationwide.Bringing together leaders with lived caregiving experience, cutting-edge caregiver tech startups, and innovators from across the care ecosystem, the Caregiver Innovation Council is committed to solving real problems facing family caregivers—with equity, collaboration, and compassion at its core.“Innovation is key to addressing the mounting challenges caregivers face daily,” said Marvell Adams Jr., Chair of the Council and CEO of Caregiver Action Network. “The Caregiver Innovation Council is about more than technology; it’s about reimagining systems of support, centered on empathy, equity, and real impact.”“As a former family caregiver — and an early adopter of technology designed to support caregivers — I’m proud to serve on the Caregiver Action Network’s Innovation Council,” said Melissa Rowley, Co-Chair of the Council and Director of Payor Partnerships at Isaac Health. “Innovation is essential to empowering family caregivers, helping ensure they have access to the tools, resources, and care models they need to navigate the complex and often challenging caregiving journey.”________________________________________A Movement Begins: First Hackathon Launched at CAN’s Annual Corporate Leadership Council MeetingThe Council kicked off its work last week with a high-energy Innovation Hackathon during the annual meeting of CAN’s Corporate Leadership Council. Participants tackled real-time caregiver challenges, sparking promising solutions that will be further refined and tested throughout the year.________________________________________Council to Meet Quarterly and Convene Annual Public SummitThe Caregiver Innovation Council will meet quarterly to advance its work and stay agile in addressing the evolving needs of caregivers. These working sessions will build toward an Annual Innovation Summit, open to the public and designed to bring together caregivers, policymakers, health system leaders, technologists, and thought leaders from across the care economy.________________________________________Meet the Inaugural MembersThe Council’s 15 founding members represent a cross-section of caregiving and innovation expertise.Members: Isaac Health ( https://www.myisaachealth.com/ ), RubyWell ( https://www.rubywell.com/ ), T-Care ( https://www.tcare.ai/ ), CareSupport ( https://careflow-hero.lovable.app/ ), Waterlily ( https://www.waterlily.com/ ), CareAcademy ( https://careacademy.com/ ), InnerHive ( https://www.innerhive.com/ ), Amintro Inc ( https://amintro.com/ ), Elbi ( https://www.askelbi.com/ ), Eleplan ( https://www.eleplan.com/ ), Givers Health ( https://givershealth.com/ ), CareScout ( https://www.carescout.com/ ), Snug Safety ( https://www.snugsafe.com/ ), CareForward ( https://www.careforward.io/ ), MeetCaregivers ( https://meetcaregivers.com/ ).Learn more about the Caregiver Innovation Council's Founding Members: https://www.caregiveraction.org/caregiver-innovation-council/ Co-Chairs:• Marvell Adams Jr., CEO, Caregiver Action Network• Melissa Rowley, Director of Payor Partnerships, Isaac HealthCore Values of the Caregiver Innovation Council• Collaboration: Harnessing diverse voices to create scalable change• Innovation: Driving bold solutions that challenge convention• Inclusion & Equity: Uplifting underserved and overlooked communities• Empathy: Centering compassion in every step• Impact: Delivering measurable and lasting outcomes for caregivers and their families________________________________________Caregivers, innovators, and advocates are encouraged to get involved and help shape the future of caregiving in America.Learn more about the Caregiver Innovation Council: https://www.caregiveraction.org/caregiver-innovation-council/ ________________________________________About Caregiver Action NetworkCaregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization serving the more than 105 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, diseases, and those meeting the living needs of older adults.

