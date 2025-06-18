MUSIC INDUSTRY AND REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVE LAUNCHES NEW BOOK

The Rockstar Real Estate Agent - Riches are in the Niches

The Rockstar Real Estate Agent Offers a Blueprint for a Standout Career

I spent years watching how the greatest artists built fan bases and lifelong careers by mastering a niche and standing out. Real estate agents can do the same thing they just need the tools” — Joe Owens

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agents looking to escape the grind and build a powerful, lasting business now have a new playbook: The Rockstar Real Estate Agent, a breakthrough guide by veteran music industry and real estate expert Joe Owens.

Drawing on a career spent alongside icons like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and more, Owens reveals how the same strategies that created legendary music careers can be applied to real estate success. At the core of his method: identify a niche, perfect your skills, and use your expertise to attract business, not chase it.

"I spent years watching how the greatest artists built not just fan bases, but lifelong careers by mastering a niche and standing out," Owens said. "Real estate agents can do the same thing — they just need the tools."

In The Rockstar Real Estate Agent, Owens outlines practical steps for agents to:

• Find and dominate a profitable niche.

• Perfect skills within their specialty to deliver exceptional results.

• Use niche marketing to differentiate themselves from generalist agents.

• Build long-term, sustainable success based on reputation and attraction, not endless prospecting.

The book is available now in eBook and paperback formats at Amazon Books, with an audiobook edition coming soon to Audible.

As part of the launch, Owens will also be conducting live seminars at real estate brokerages locally and across the country, personally advising agents how to apply Rockstar strategies to their own businesses, the same strategies he used to generate over $50 million in real estate sales and more than $400 million in corporate entertainment and promotional sponsorships during his career. Real estate agents ready to build careers as unforgettable and in-demand as the world's greatest rockstars can now start their journey.

For interviews, media appearances, or seminar bookings,

contact Joe Owens at joeowensbooks@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.