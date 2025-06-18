RIDOH Launches Campaign to Spotlight Men's Mental Health

In recognition of Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has launched You Good, Man?, a statewide campaign to raise awareness and prevent suicide among working-age men—a population experiencing suicide at nearly twice the rate of the general public in Rhode Island.

"Society often focuses on the physical health of men — be it fitness, or annual checkups, or heart health. But mental health and well-being is just as important," said Director of Health Dr. Jerry Larkin. "This campaign is about creating a culture where men and boys feel comfortable reaching out and checking in on their friends and coworkers. No one should struggle in silence."

The You Good, Man? campaign features a powerful, locally produced video and a three-month media buy across social media, digital and streaming platforms, local movie theaters, and gas stations. As part of the campaign, YouGoodMan.org was created as a resource hub offering mental health tips, warning signs, conversation guides, and local support services.

The goal is to normalize conversations about mental health, empower friends, coworkers, and loved ones to check in, and encourage men to accept help when it's offered.

According to the 2023 Rhode Island Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey, 11% of men said they usually or always feel lonely. Suicide death rates in Rhode Island are highest among working-age males (25-64 years old). The death rate for this group is more than twice as high as Rhode Island's overall suicide death rate. Working-aged men reported not having inadequate social support in comparison to females in the same age group. According to 2024 Rhode Island fatal overdose data, the majority of individuals who died from a drug overdose – 70 percent- were male.

In addition to their impacts on mental health, loneliness and social isolation significantly impact physical health. They are associated with increased risk for heart disease, stroke, dementia, and type 2 diabetes.

Reach Consulting, in partnership with RIDOH, developed the campaign following months of research and interviews with Rhode Island men. Their input helped shape the campaign's tone, messaging, and creative direction. One clear message emerged: many men struggle in silence, and even a simple check-in can make a difference.

Produced by Pawtucket-based media company HAUS, the spot was created by a team of local professionals and features lead actors from Rhode Island. Their performances bring authenticity and urgency to the message: It's not only okay to talk about mental health—it's vital.

This campaign represents one of many efforts throughout State government to support mental and emotional health.

- In October, Rhode Island's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) launched. A CCBHC is an outpatient clinic that offers expanded behavioral health services. CCBHCs serve anyone who walks through the door, regardless of age, diagnosis, or insurance status.?At a CCBHC, a team of trained health professionals can: provide mental health support to you or a loved one, help you or a loved one with a substance use condition, and/or provide 24/7 crisis support. Six CCBHCs are currently operating throughout Rhode Island. ?Each clinic has a trained Veteran Service Officer.

- The Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Case management program provides wrap-around services to veterans, service members, and their families. More information can be found at health.ri.gov/helpforvets.

- RIDOH's Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Grant team has been partnering with the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide materials and resources at select DMV locations during Men's Mental Health Awareness Month.

- The Governor's Overdose Task Force is a statewide coalition of professionals, community members, state agency staff, and state health leadership with the goal of preventing overdoses and saving lives. The work of the Task Force helped contribute to a 25% decrease in overdose deaths since 2022.

Resources for people who may need help:

- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide; experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis; or are in emotional distress, you can call or text 988 or chat with 988 at 988lifeline.org. Trained crisis counselors are available 24/7.??

- Yougoodman.org – Learn how to check in on the men in your life, read about what Rhode Island men say about mental health and supporting each other, and watch the You Good, Man? spot

- PreventSuicideRI.org – Visit the website for additional state and national resources, training opportunities, and suicide data.