Nearly Three Million New Yorkers to Receive Tax Relief

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly three million New Yorkers will receive $2.2 billion in tax relief this summer and fall through New York's School Tax Relief (STAR) program. STAR provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide. While some STAR recipients have already received their benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year, many other recipients will receive their benefit as a tax credit and will be sent a check in the mail this summer and fall. Check deliveries will begin next week and will continue statewide throughout the coming months. Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600. Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500. STAR recipients can visit ny.gov/STAR to track their check delivery or enroll in direct deposit.

“Summer is here — and it’s also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “From tax credits to child care assistance and much more, we’re continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets.”

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said, “The STAR program delivers welcome tax relief, and we want every eligible homeowner to take advantage of it. If you’re a new homeowner, or you are currently not receiving a STAR benefit on your primary residence, check out the Tax Department’s website to see how you can enroll and start saving.”

Regional breakdown of this year’s $2.2 billion in STAR tax relief for nearly 3 million New Yorkers:

REGION STAR TAX RELIEF RECIPIENTS Capital District $144.5 million 242,000 Central New York $131.1 million 176,000 Finger Lakes $205.2 million 279,000 Long Island $698.4 million 582,000 Mid-Hudson $488.5 million 404,000 Mohawk Valley $66.3 million 101,000 New York City $158.6 million 483,000 North Country $47.2 million 88,000 Southern Tier $109.6 million 156,000 Western New York $178.5 million 320,000 TOTAL $2.2 BILLION 2.83 MILLION

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “While Washington advances tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and mega-corporations at the expense of millions of working Americans, we in New York continue to champion the well-being of the middle class. The Senate Democratic Majority has worked with Governor Hochul and the Assembly to put more money back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers. We look forward to continuing the fight to make New York more affordable.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “As we head into the summer, millions of homeowners and seniors across the state will get these STAR tax relief checks, putting money back into their pockets and allowing them to spend their hard-earned money in the best way for their family. We will continue working together with our partners in government to find commonsense ways to ease the financial burden on New York families.”

Homeowners and seniors who are eligible and enrolled in the STAR program receive their benefit each year in one of two ways: as an exemption that reduces their school tax bill, or as a credit issued as a check or direct deposit.

The STAR benefits received by each recipient are based in part on local school taxes and vary based on the county in which the individual resides, among other factors.

Homeowners who are registered and eligible for the STAR credit can expect to receive their STAR credit before the deadline for their school taxes. Some parts of the state — including New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse — have due dates in July and will receive their STAR benefits between the end of June and mid-July. Benefits across other parts of the state will continue to roll out statewide throughout the summer and fall.

Those who receive the STAR credit as a check or direct deposit can visit the STAR Credit Delivery Schedule to learn when credits will be issued in their area. Property owners who are looking for details about STAR credits that have already been issued should visit the Property Tax Credit Lookup.

Enroll in STAR Direct Deposit

Homeowners can enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit program through the Homeowner Benefit Portal within the Tax Department’s secure Online Services system. Homeowners will also be able to use the Homeowner Benefit Portal to manage their STAR benefits easily and efficiently.

The direct deposit option enables eligible STAR credit recipients to get their STAR credits without having to wait for and cash a check. To ensure homeowners receive their STAR credit by direct deposit this year, they should enroll as soon as possible. Homeowners who enroll fewer than 15 days before STAR credits are issued will receive a check this year and direct deposit will begin next year.

For more information about the STAR program, visit the Tax Department’s STAR Resource Center.

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “The New York State School Tax Relief (STAR) program is a vital resource for homeowners and seniors throughout New York State. I am happy that this year’s program will provide much needed property tax relief to nearly three million people statewide. My sincere thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and my colleagues in government for their continued investment in our homeowners.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “As the cost of living continues to rise, property tax relief through the STAR program is a lifeline for working families and seniors across New York. I commend Governor Hochul for prioritizing this critical support, which will provide meaningful relief to nearly three million homeowners statewide. Including thousands in Southeastern Queens. These investments help keep our communities stable and our residents secure in their homes”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “I encourage all eligible individuals to enroll in the STAR program. The STAR tax relief program puts money back into the hands of hardworking homeowners and seniors, which helps to ease the burden of rising costs and ensure families can continue to thrive in the communities they love.”

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, “With the cost of living continuing to rise, this year’s STAR tax relief program delivers real and timely support for millions of New Yorkers. Whether it's helping seniors on fixed incomes or working families trying to stay afloat, these checks offer critical relief and stability. I thank Governor Hochul for her work in supporting this program that puts money back into the pockets of homeowners and strengthens our communities.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that millions of New Yorkers, including over 400,000 residents in the Hudson Valley, receive tax relief this summer and fall through the New York School Tax Relief (STAR) program. Many families in Westchester struggle with the high cost of living, and the STAR program will offer much-needed assistance. I encourage those eligible for STAR to enroll in direct deposit to simplify the process of receiving your STAR checks. I would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment towards a hassle-free program that helps alleviate the burden of property taxes.”

