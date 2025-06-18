International Building Press AI panel debate

Join the International Building Press (IBP) for a free panel discussion on the ethics of artificial intelligence and large language models.

The NUJ will be represented by Sian Harrison, who chairs the union's PR & Communications Industrial Council. A journalist and PR consultant with a specialist focus on legal affairs, Sian previously worked as PA Media's law editor and co-authored McNae's Essential Law for Journalists.

The panel also includes: Paul Bradshaw, BBC Shared Data Unit; Sophia Smith Galer, journalist, author, and AI trainer; and Kenny Campbell, former Metro Editor. The discussion will be chaired by Andrew Bruce Smith, AI technologist.

This event is organised by IBP, a membership network for journalists and communications professionals working in the built and natural environment sector.

