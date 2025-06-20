AIROS Skyview Japan’s Top Helicopter Booking Site Offers Mt. Fuji Transfers from ¥96,000/person until July 31 (20% Off)

Just 35 minutes from Tokyo to Mt. Fuji by helicopter Enjoy a breathtaking scenic flight to Mt. Fuji Travel in comfort with stunning views of Mt. Fuji

A new route from Tokyo to Mt. Fuji via helicopter in as little as 35 minutes

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “AIROS Skyview” (Operated by AirX Inc. Based in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. CEO: Kiwamu Tezuka) has announced discounted helicopter flight plans from Tokyo to Fuji Oshino. The plans, usually priced at ¥360,000, will be discounted to ¥290,000 until July 31, 2025.

These flights run from Tokyo to Fuji Oshino Heliport near Mt. Fuji and take 35 minutes, offering a quick and comfortable route for travelers.

The flights have received praise for the views of Mt. Fuji from above and offer a way to avoid traffic, making them popular with high-net-worth individuals and foreign travelers.

■ About AIROS Skyview

“AIROS Skyview” is a popular choice for foreign travelers, especially those coming from the United States, as American citizens make up around 8 – 9% of foreign customers. The company receives an average of 15 reservations from Americans per month.

As a recipient of the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2024, AIROS Skyview has gained the trust of travelers and operates an English language website (https://skyview.airos.us.com). This allows customers with limited Japanese proficiency to use the site with peace of mind.

■Example schedule for visiting Mt. Fuji via helicopter

Helicopters make it possible to take a day trip to Mt. Fuji. This versatility makes them a good choice for special days, family trips, business, and various other occasions.

[Example schedule using a helicopter]

11:00 A.M. Depart from Tokyo Heliport

11:35 A.M. Arrive at Fuji Oshino Heliport

Sightseeing around Mt. Fuji (Oshino Hakkai/Yamanakako/Lake Kawaguchi/etc.)

2:30 P.M. Depart from Fuji Oshino Heliport

3:00 P.M. Depart from Tokyo Heliport

■Mt. Fuji helicopter flight: price overview

Tokyo – Mt. Fuji (one-way): ¥290,000 (about $1,870 USD)/helicopter (max 3 passengers)

*¥360,000 (about $2,320 USD) from August 1, 2025

Stay of 30 minutes or less (round-trip) +¥0

3-hour stay with taxi rental (round-trip) +¥60,000 (about $390 USD)

Details and Booking: https://skyview.airos.us.com/transport/fuji/511



■Helicopter Tours to view Mt. Fuji from the sky

AirX also offers helicopter tour flights to enjoy Mt. Fuji from above.

- Mt. Fuji helicopter tours departing from Tokyo Heliport: starting at ¥317,900 (about $2050 USD)/75 minutes

https://skyview.airos.us.com/en/tokyo/day/10

- Mt. Fuji helicopter tours departing from Gotemba Heliport (weekends only) : starting at ¥33,000 (about $210 USD)/5 minutes

https://skyview.airos.us.com/en/caravans/gotemba

■Other helicopter services around Mt. Fuji

- Helicopter flight from Tokyo to Gotemba (one-way): ¥59,800 (about $390 USD)/40 minutes

https://skyview.airos.us.com/en/transport/gotemba/566

- Round-trip helicopter tour to a high-class Italian restaurant near Mt. Fuji

https://skyview.airos.us.com/en/tokyo/day/531

Tokyo Heliport is located about 20 minutes by car from Tokyo Station and Haneda Airport.

There are also flights available between Narita Airport and the Tokyo area.

Reservations and other inquiries are welcome from individual travelers, travel agents, and representatives.

About AirX Inc.

Company name: AirX Inc.

Established February 23, 2015

CEO: Kiwamu Tezuka

Description of business: Travel services, air transport services

Service website:

AIROS Skyview

https://skyview.airos.us.com

Official Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/airos_skyview

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/airos.skyview

AirX is focused on building the infrastructure for next-generation air transportation, including flying cars (eVTOL), making air travel more comfortable and accessible.

