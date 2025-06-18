Digital Twins in Healthcare Market to Hit $12.41 Bn by 2033,Propelled by AI-Driven Precision Medicine| DataMIntelligence

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market

The Digital Twins in Healthcare Market is thriving due to AI advancements, with applications in diagnostics, surgical planning, and precision medicine.

Digital twins are transforming healthcare delivery by enabling real-time simulation of patients, enhancing diagnostics, and supporting AI-driven personalized treatment models.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview :-The concept of Digital Twins in Healthcare Market is reshaping modern healthcare by enabling real-time simulations of patients, devices, and hospital systems. A digital twin is a virtual replica of a physical entity, allowing healthcare providers and researchers to predict outcomes, optimize procedures, and deliver precision medicine. As artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and cloud computing become embedded in clinical environments, the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market is positioned for extraordinary growth. In 2024, the market stood at US$ 1.72 billion and is projected to reach US$ 12.41 billion by 2033, growing at a highCAGR of 24.9%.Get Premium Sample Report PdfMarket Drivers are :-Rising adoption of personalized medicine and predictive analytics in healthcare delivery.Increasing integration of AI, machine learning, and real-time data processing in patient care.Growing need for simulation tools in surgical planning, diagnostics, and treatment modeling.Surge in healthcare digitalization and the shift toward remote and virtual patient monitoring.Greater demand for efficient hospital resource management through real-time virtual replicas.Key Players in the Market are :The Digital Twins in Healthcare market features several leading innovators and technology providers, including:Dassault SystèmesBrainlab AGTwin HealthVirtonomy GmbHPredisurgeGE HealthcareOwkin, Inc.Ontrak HealthDecision Lab Ltd.Altis Labs, Inc.These companies are actively developing solutions that bridge patient-specific data with real-time modeling tools, revolutionizing treatment delivery and care optimization.Market Segmentation :By TypeProduct Digital TwinProcess Digital TwinSystem Digital TwinBy ApplicationPersonalized MedicineMedical Device SimulationSurgical PlanningDiagnosticsHospital Operation ManagementBy End-UserHospitals and ClinicsResearch and Academic InstitutesMedical Device CompaniesLatest News of USA -In February 2024, Twin Health launched a nationwide pilot with leading hospital systems to deploy digital twins for diabetes management.GE Healthcare announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to develop patient-specific digital twin models for cardiovascular conditions.The U.S. FDA hosted a summit in July 2024 focused on regulating digital twin applications in medical devices and diagnostics.Latest News of Japan -Virtonomy GmbH partnered with a major Japanese university in March 2024 to research surgical planning using virtual twin simulations.The Japanese Ministry of Health announced new digital health incentives to promote AI-driven tools, including digital twins, in regional hospitals.Altis Labs secured a collaboration with a Tokyo-based oncology institute to improve cancer treatment prediction using real-time imaging twins.Recent Key Developments are ;Brainlab AG expanded its digital twin software suite with improved neurological modeling tools.Predisurge received CE Mark approval for its cardiovascular digital twin platform.Owkin, Inc. introduced a significant AI enhancement to its digital twin platform for cancer prediction.Ontrak Health incorporated behavioral digital twin insights into its mental health management application.Dassault Systèmes unveiled a new cloud-based simulation environment for hospital digital twins.Conclusion -Digital twins in healthcare are becoming a core component of modern care systems. From personalized treatment plans to predictive maintenance of medical devices, these virtual models are enhancing healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. With strong industry investments and expanding real-world applications, the digital twin market is set to redefine how we deliver care in the next decade. As regulatory clarity and technological maturity evolve, the sector will witness rapid adoption across hospitals, life sciences, and diagnostics.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.