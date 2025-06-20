Prostate Cancer Market Size Worth USD 21.6 Bn by 2031 | CAGR 8.1% Growth Forecast 2024–2031

Prostate Cancer Market

The Prostate Cancer Market is set to grow from USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.6 Billion by 2031, driven by rising cases in targeted therapies.

The U.S. Prostate Cancer Market is expanding rapidly due to rising incidence, advanced diagnostics, and innovative treatments, contributing significantly to global market growth.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prostate Cancer Market Outlook and Growth TrendsMarket Value and Growth PotentialThe global Prostate Cancer Market Size was valued at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating it could reach around USD 21.6 Billion by 2031. Between 2024 and 2031, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, indicating strong and steady growth potential.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/prostate-cancer-market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the prostate cancer market, driven by advanced healthcare systems, robust government funding for cancer research, and widespread awareness among men. The U.S. remains at the forefront with significant investments in clinical trials, drug development, and adoption of advanced therapeutic options such as radiopharmaceuticals and immunotherapies.EuropeIn Europe, Germany, the UK, and France are among the largest contributors to the prostate cancer treatment market. Favorable reimbursement policies, increased public health initiatives, and the presence of key market players are helping the region maintain steady growth.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid market expansion, led by countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Rising cancer incidences due to aging populations and lifestyle changes are pushing governments to invest more in healthcare infrastructure. Japan, in particular, is playing a vital role through advanced research and AI-driven diagnostic models.Latin America & Middle EastAlthough these regions currently hold a smaller market share, improving access to healthcare services, international collaborations, and growing awareness campaigns are expected to boost growth over the coming years.Key CompaniesJohnson & JohnsonAstella, Inc.Sanofi AventisIPSENBayer AGAstraZenecaValent Pharmaceuticals LLCSanofi-AventisPfizer Inc.Novartis International AGMarket Segmentation:By Type: Ultra-Thin (Less than 20 Microns), Thin (20 to 50 Microns), Thick (More than 50 Microns)By End-User: Packaging, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others, Building & Construction, Industrial, Medical, Automotive, OthersRegional Analysis: North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=prostate-cancer-market Latest DevelopmentsIn February 2023, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation targeted alpha therapies (TATs) for precision cancer treatment acquired the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, known as the "TATCIST" trial. This trial evaluates 225Ac-PSMA I&T, a small molecule designed to target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) commonly found in prostate cancers. The IND was obtained from RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology firm.In March 2023, Pfizer, a major global player in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, signed a definitive merger deal with Seagen Inc., a multinational biotechnology company. Under the agreement, Pfizer will acquire Seagen at a price of USD 229 per share in cash, bringing the total transaction value to approximately USD 43 billion.Latest News of USAIn 2025, the United States has made significant efforts to broaden Medicare coverage for advanced diagnostic tests used in detecting prostate cancer. One breakthrough this year came with the FDA’s accelerated approval of a novel androgen receptor inhibitor that showed significant improvement in overall survival in clinical trials. This drug is now being integrated into treatment protocols across major cancer centers.Moreover, the American Cancer Society launched a new nationwide initiative focusing on African American men who are at a higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer to improve early detection and reduce mortality. The campaign includes free PSA screenings and access to follow-up care in underserved communities.Telemedicine continues to play a growing role in the U.S., particularly for follow-up care and hormone therapy monitoring. This digital transition is making cancer care more accessible and patient-centered.Latest News of JapanIn Japan, prostate cancer research has taken a technological leap. In early 2025, researchers at a leading Japanese university unveiled an AI-powered imaging platform that drastically improves early tumor detection from MRI scans. This technology is currently undergoing trials in public hospitals and is anticipated to establish new benchmarks in prostate cancer diagnosis.Japan has also increased funding for immunotherapy-based prostate cancer research, particularly focusing on CAR-T cell therapy. Although traditionally used in hematological cancers, early trials in solid tumors like prostate cancer are showing promising results.Furthermore, the Japanese Ministry of Health has approved a new oral androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) drug that allows patients to avoid frequent injections improving compliance and overall quality of life for elderly patients.ConclusionThe prostate cancer market in 2025 is marked by innovation, improved access to care, and a growing emphasis on personalized treatments. With countries like the USA and Japan leading the way in developing advanced diagnostic methods and treatments, the global prostate cancer market is on the brink of significant transformation. With continuous advancements in technology and growing collaboration among global stakeholders, the outlook for prostate cancer treatment is more hopeful than ever before.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Here are the Experts Researched Related Reports By DataM intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.