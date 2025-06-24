Custom Painting & Decorating Donates to World Champion Karate’s Kick-a-thon Fundraiser for New Training Mats

Cesar & Cristina Munoz at WC Karate WC karate Center Custom Painting Team at WC karate Center WC karate

Custom Painting & Decorating donates to World Champion Karate's Kick-a-thon, funding new mats to support leadership and confidence in Orange County youth.

As a local, family-run business, giving back to our community isn’t just something we believe in—it’s who we are.” — Cesar & Cristina Munoz

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartwarming example of community support, Custom Painting & Decorating Inc., a family-owned business based in Southern California, has made a generous donation to World Champion Karate in Orange, CA.The contribution supports the dojo’s mission to foster strong, confident leaders in the Orange County community, World Champion Karate recently hosted its annual Kick-a-thon—a high-energy fundraising event aimed at raising money to replace the dojo’s worn training mats. Among the supporters stepping up to make a difference was Custom Painting & Decorating Inc., a local family-owned business that generously contributed to the campaign.Investing in the Next GenerationFor over 20 years, World Champion Karate, led by founder and 4th-degree black belt Sensei Steven Horst, has been more than just a martial arts school. With a mission centered around developing leadership, confidence, respect, and perseverance, the dojo has served generations of families in Orange County. From children as young as 3.5 to adults, students gain more than physical skills—they build life-long values and mental strength.“This donation means the world to our dojo,” said Sensei Steve. “Our mats are where our students learn discipline, fall down, get back up, and grow stronger—physically and mentally. We are incredibly grateful to Custom Painting for helping us continue this mission in a safer and improved environment.”A Community-Centered BusinessCustom Painting & Decorating Inc., owned by Cesar and Cristina Munoz, is known for bringing high-quality craftsmanship to homes and businesses across Southern California. Specializing in interior and exterior painting , cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, and custom trim, the company takes pride in treating each project as if it were their own home.“As a local, family-run business, giving back to our community isn’t just something we believe in—it’s who we are,” said Cristina Munoz. “Supporting a place like World Champion Karate, which shapes young leaders and teaches lifelong skills, was a natural decision for us.”Kick-a-thon SuccessThe event brought together students, families, and local supporters who all participated in sponsored kicking challenges to help raise funds. Every kick counted—both as a symbol of personal effort and as a step toward improving the facility for future generations of martial artists.The funds raised will go toward the installation of brand-new, state-of-the-art mats that provide a safer training surface for students ranging from toddlers to adults.Building a Stronger Orange CountyThis act of generosity underscores the power of local businesses and organizations working together to build stronger communities. With new mats on the horizon, World Champion Karate is poised to offer an even safer and more empowering experience for its students.To support the dojo’s continued efforts or learn more about their programs, visit wckarate.com.For more information on Custom Painting & Decorating Inc. and their services, visit custompainting-inc.com.

