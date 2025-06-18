MNCEO Launches Redesigned Website to Promote Inclusive Business Succession
MNCEO’s new digital hub aims to raise awareness about employee ownership
We wanted to make it easier than ever for business owners to explore employee ownership, whether they’re just starting to consider succession planning or ready to take the next step.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership (MNCEO) is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.mnceo.org, featuring a fresh look, easier navigation, and expanded resources to help Minnesota businesses explore employee ownership as a smart, sustainable succession solution.
The streamlined new site is designed with small business owners, advisors, employees, and community leaders in mind. It features a clear, user-friendly layout that highlights the three most popular models of employee ownership—Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), Worker-Owned Cooperatives, and Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs)—along with real-world success stories, a robust library of tools and resources, and step-by-step guidance on how to begin the ownership transition process.
“We wanted to make it easier than ever for business owners and their advisors to explore employee ownership, whether they’re just starting to consider succession planning or ready to take the next step,” said MNCEO Executive Director Kirsten Kennedy. “This redesign reflects our mission and commitment to make the path to employee ownership as accessible and empowering as possible.”
Highlights of the new site include:
• MNCEO’s new Worker Co Podcast, which explores the stories, struggles, and successes of employee-owned companies across Minnesota
• An interactive calendar featuring upcoming events, including MNCEO’s free monthly webinar on employee ownership
• An expanded directory of trusted professional service providers to support transitions to employee ownership
• A comprehensive Resources section with guides, case studies, and FAQs to demystify the process
The redesign comes at a time when Minnesota is facing a generational wave of retirements among baby boomer business owners known as the Silver Tsunami. MNCEO’s new digital hub aims to raise awareness about how employee ownership can preserve jobs, create wealth for workers across the state, and preserve legacies.
“As thousands of Minnesota businesses prepare for ownership transitions in the coming years, employee ownership presents an opportunity to keep local businesses thriving, employees invested, and communities strong,” added Kennedy.
To explore MNCEO’s new website or to register for upcoming events, visit www.mnceo.org.
About the Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership
The Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership (MNCEO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free and unbiased information and resources to business owners and their advisors on the benefits of employee ownership across Minnesota. Established in 2020, MNCEO is part of a national network of state centers for employee ownership created by the Employee Ownership Expansion Network, which is committed to closing the wealth gap for all employees. For more information, visit www.mnceo.org.
