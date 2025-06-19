Diabetes Care Devices Market Size to Reach USD 91.95 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Diabetes Care Devices Market Size

The market is driven by rising diabetes prevalence worldwide and increasing adoption of wearable and connected devices

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing prevalence of diabetes globally is fueling consistent demand for self-monitoring tools and insulin delivery systems. The diabetes care devices market to grow from USD 65.74 billion in 2025 to USD 91.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.94%. Advances in wearable technology, continuous glucose monitoring, and smart insulin pens are helping patients manage their conditions more effectively. This trend is further supported by increasing awareness, early diagnosis, and supportive reimbursement structures in key markets.Australia: Preference for CGMs Fuels Local Market MomentumIn Australia, the diabetes care devices market is benefiting from strong public and private support for CGM adoption. The Australian Diabetes Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 721.44 million in 2025 to USD 814.65 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 2.46%. Government reimbursement schemes and growing awareness among patients are contributing to this growth. Pediatric and Type 1 diabetic patients especially are widely opting for CGMs, supported by expanded subsidy coverage.Read more about the Australia Care Diabetes Devices Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/australia-diabetes-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Egypt: Penetration of Basic Devices Remains a FocusIn Egypt, the diabetes care devices market remains at an evolving stage, with strong focus on expanding access to basic glucometers and insulin pens. The Egypt Diabetes Care Devices Market is valued at USD 409.31 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 482.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.36%. The market here is shaped by the growing burden of Type 2 diabetes and the government's efforts to integrate diabetes care in primary health services. There is significant room for local and regional players to expand with affordable, easy-to-use solutions.Get insights into the Egypt Diabetes Care Devices Market Report North America: Mature Market Adopts Smart SystemsNorth America remains the most established regional market for diabetes care technologies. The North America Diabetes Care Devices Market is forecast to grow from USD 29.23 billion in 2025 to USD 39.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.21%. Increasing prevalence of diabetes in both the U.S. and Canada, coupled with the shift toward smart insulin delivery systems, continues to drive demand. The region also has a strong base of innovation, with companies focusing on fully integrated digital ecosystems that support real-time data sharing and personalized treatment plans.Read more about the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-diabetes-care-devices-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Japan: Aging Population Drives DemandJapan presents a unique market dynamic shaped by its aging population and widespread access to healthcare. The Japan Diabetes Care Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.86 billion in 2025 to USD 2.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.26%. A large portion of the population is either diabetic or prediabetic, prompting increased demand for self-monitoring solutions. Japanese consumers also show high acceptance for automated and tech-integrated devices, creating a favorable landscape for advanced device makers.Get insights into the Japan Diabetes Devices Market Report日本の糖尿病デバイス市場レポートのインサイトを入手する - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/japan-diabetes-devices-market?utm_source=einpr Conclusion: Market Growth Anchored in Rising Disease Burden and Evolving User NeedsAs diabetes continues to impact millions globally, the role of care devices in enabling daily disease management is only becoming more central. Growth in the global market is being driven not just by demand, but also by the evolving expectations of users, regulators, and healthcare providers. From tech-enabled monitoring in North America and Japan to increasing access in Egypt and Australia, the diabetes care devices industry is navigating diverse pathways toward expansion. Mordor Intelligence expects this momentum to carry forward, supported by clinical needs, policy support, and device innovation across all key regions.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-diabetes-care-devices-market-industry?utm_source=einpr 世界的な動向については、完全なレポートをご覧ください - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/global-diabetes-care-devices-market-industry About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

