Network and Location Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% and will Reach $89.7 billion by 2031

Network and Location Analytics Market Value

Smartphone growth, GPS use, spatial data, network adoption, and COVID-19 fuel the rise of the global network and location analytics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global network & location analytics market generated $19 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $89.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Network and location analytics are collaborating to identify trends and patterns by analysis of network data and statistics. These also involve a network operation or a set of operations. For example, if a network operator finds a congestion problem in a certain area of the network, traffic can be routed through a different part of the network to meet service performance objectives. Furthermore, vendors are augmenting traditional analytics with automation and artificial intelligence technologies to enable the next generation of highly intelligent networks. This is expected to drive the network and location analytics industry growth.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 338 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31571 Moreover, the growth of the global network and location analytics market size is primarily driven by the proliferation of smartphones and upsurge in usage of GPS-enabled devices. In addition, factors such as growing usage of spatial data and analytical tools, increasing adoption of networks, and further, the COVID-19 epidemic increased the use of location-based services, which fueled the market expansion.However, consent and privacy concerns may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced technologies in the field of GIS, and the integration of AI with location analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for network and location and analytics industry growth during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario:1. The COVID-19 outbreak had a low impact on the growth of the network and location analytics industry, due to the surge in adoption of location intelligence or analytics tools and services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure continuity of businesses by remote monitoring of assets.2. Healthcare systems experienced a high demand for location data, with many countries inspecting medical facilities, including primary care clinics, hospitals, and retirement homes to analyze care capacity and vulnerability.3. Thus, the network and location analytics software adoption assisted businesses to locate COVID-19 density zones to plan their business operations accordingly.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-and-location-analytics-market/purchase-options Based on component, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global network & location analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in adoption of network and location analytics in the organization to provide personalized and integrated products and services to customers. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the emerging trend among intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendors to integrate mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to reports, visualizations, and analysis.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest market share of three-fifths of global network & location analytics market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because it witnessed rapid adoption in enterprises and government bodies, which are facing strict data security, compliance, and regulation requirements. On the other hand, the cloud segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rise in preference for cloud-based network location analytics in industry verticals such as retail & wholesale, technology, and education.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of global network & location analytics market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the surge in adoption of network and location analytics solutions by large enterprises to provide better navigation and tracking ability to track people and object indoor and outdoor. On the other hand, the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031, as network and location analytics solutions help in decision-making and provide competitive advantage to SMEs.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32021 Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global network & location analytics market share. The increase in location-based services applications in defense and transportation sectors drive the growth of the market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to achieve the highest revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt network and location analytics solutions at a high rate as the remote sensing industry in this region has numerous growth opportunities, owing to various geographical needs.Leading Market PlayersOracle CorporationIBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationEsriSAS Institute, Inc.Alteryx, Inc.Hexagon ABCisco System, Inc.SAP SEKEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS :1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global network and location analytics market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.2. Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global network and location analytics market trends is provided in the report.3. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.4. 