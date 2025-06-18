Kneron Secures Grant from Saudi Arabia's NTDP, Marking Strategic Milestone in the Middle East

Selected for the RELOCATE Program, Supporting Vision 2030 Deep-Tech Strategy

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneron, a global leader in edge AI computing solutions, announced it has been selected for RELOCATE, a strategic deep-tech initiative under Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program (NTDP) , and awarded a non-equity grant from the Saudi government. This milestone marks a pivotal step in expanding Kneron’s advanced AI chip development and commercialization efforts across the Middle East.The RELOCATE program, led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) , plays a central role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to establish the Kingdom as a global technology hub. The initiative aims to attract at least 50 semiconductor design companies and develop a talent pipeline of 20,000 AI professionals by 2030.Kneron was chosen for its proven expertise in reconfigurable Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and its strong potential to scale AI solutions globally. The secured grant will be used to establish a technological hub in Saudi Arabia for advanced AI chip R&D and commercialization, leveraging the Kingdom’s growing semiconductor infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.Prior to this, Kneron had already formed a strategic partnership with the National Semiconductor Hub (NSH), which is dedicated to fostering a fabless semiconductor ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. The company is also in the process of setting up a local subsidiary in Riyadh, further contributing to the country’s ambition to achieve technological sovereignty and build a robust AI-driven industry.Saudi Arabia is currently investing $100 billion to build “Transcendence,” a next-generation technology hub, and is emerging as a central player in the region’s digital economy. Kneron plans to expand its presence in the Middle East by introducing its technologies into key sectors such as enterprise AI, smart cities, and digital transformation.Albert Liu, Founder and CEO of Kneron, commented,“The Saudi government’s bold investments in AI and the swift execution of the RELOCATE program are truly impressive. We are excited about the opportunity to integrate our AI chip technologies into Saudi Arabia’s smart city infrastructure and to contribute to building a regional model for transformative technological innovation.”A spokesperson from NTDP stated,“We are pleased to welcome Kneron into the RELOCATE program as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a global hub for deep-tech innovation. With its cutting-edge expertise in edge AI and semiconductor design, Kneron aligns perfectly with our vision to build a knowledge-driven economy and establish a world-class semiconductor ecosystem under Vision 2030. We believe this partnership will not only accelerate Kneron’s regional growth but also contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s technological advancement and digital transformation.”Kneron’s participation in RELOCATE reinforces its commitment to innovation in high-growth markets and its broader mission to “empower industries through AI.” The company will continue to deliver on its mission to “empower industries through AI” by advancing the adoption of edge AI chips in areas such as smart cities and Industry 4.0.About KneronKneron is a global leader in edge AI solutions, delivering lightweight, energy-efficient neural processing units (NPUs) and software for on-device intelligence across industries. Backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Qualcomm, and Foxconn, Kneron is driving the adoption of AI at the edge with its reconfigurable architecture, enabling real-time, secure, and efficient AI performance in everything from smart cities to enterprise systems.

