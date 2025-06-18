IG Drones (India) and VoxelSensors (Belgium) Forge Global Partnership to Advance Civilian Drone Capabilities for Industrial and Emergency Use

BRUSSELS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IG Drones, a leading Indian drone technology company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Belgian deep tech pioneer VoxelSensors to integrate next-generation 3D perception systems into its UAV platforms. This partnership is set to transform how drones navigate and operate in GPS-denied and visually complex environments, such as dense forests, urban infrastructure zones, tunnels, and industrial interiors.

At the heart of this partnership lies the integration of VoxelSensors’ SPAES™ (Single Photon Active Event Sensor) technology — renowned for its ultra-low latency and high-precision spatial sensing — with IG Drones fleet of intelligent unmanned aerial vehicles. The result is a new generation of drones with advanced environmental awareness, enhanced obstacle avoidance, and higher-fidelity mapping capabilities for infrastructure inspection, emergency response, environmental monitoring, and smart city applications.

Mr Paneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, welcomed the announcement, stating, “This partnership between IG Drones and VoxelSensors marks a significant step forward in the evolution of autonomous aerial technology. By combining India’s deep-rooted commitment to scalable drone solutions with VoxelSensors’ cutting-edge 3D spatial intelligence, we are witnessing the kind of global cooperation that advances innovation in a responsible, civilian-first manner. MeitY supports such collaborations that not only strengthen India’s digital and industrial capabilities but also foster meaningful international partnerships aligned with sustainable and high-impact technological progress.”

“This collaboration truly marks a new chapter for us,” said Mr Sambit Parida, Chief Technology Officer at IG Drones. “By embedding VoxelSensors’ breakthrough 3D sensing technologies into our systems, we’re enabling smarter, safer, and more autonomous drone operations. These capabilities are vital for civilian missions where situational complexity and safety demand real-time perception and adaptive decision-making. We remain committed to our vision of delivering cutting-edge, indigenous drone technologies aligned with India’s broader digital and infrastructure goals.”

The partnership comes at a time when IG Drones is expanding rapidly, with over 200 drones deployed in FY25, a 330% jump in revenue, and the rollout of 50 Drone Centres of Excellence in collaboration with AICTE across India. As the demand for intelligent drone systems increases across sectors — from disaster management to industrial inspection — IG Drones is positioning itself to meet the challenge through global technology collaborations that fuse precision with performance.

Mr Andre Miodezky, President of VoxelSensors, also commented on the partnership: “We’re excited to join forces with IG Drones to bring our sensing innovation into practical, high-impact use cases. Our SPAES technology provides real-time depth perception and motion awareness that empowers UAVs to function reliably, even in visually complex and dynamic environments. This partnership bridges European innovation with India’s drone ecosystem, and together we’re helping shape the future of aerial intelligence.”

Both companies share a commitment to sustainability, safety, and scalability in autonomous systems. By combining VoxelSensors advanced 3D sensor suite with IG Drones' versatile drone platforms, the collaboration aims to redefine operational efficiency in industries such as energy, infrastructure, urban planning, environmental conservation, and public safety.

This strategic alliance underscores IG Drones ongoing journey to become a global leader in unmanned aerial solutions — while reaffirming that innovation, when grounded in collaboration, can push the boundaries of what's possible across borders and industries.

About IG Drones:

IG Drones is a deep-tech company building intelligent aerial systems powered by AI, autonomy, and real-time data. Our mission is to deliver scalable drone technologies that bridge physical environments with digital intelligence — enabling faster decisions, greater efficiency, and smarter insights across critical sectors. Through innovation in machine learning, sensor fusion, and edge computing, we make next-gen aerial intelligence more accessible, adaptive, and human-centric.

For Press Information contact:

Email: contact@igdrones.com; sambit@igdrones.com

Website: https://www.igdrones.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/igdrones

About VoxelSensors:

VoxelSensors is a Belgian deep-tech startup committed to developing advanced sensing technologies that enhance human-centered contextual interaction. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, we aim to empower AI with the necessary contextual data for smarter and more personal insights.

For Press Information contact:

Karina Kovalenko – Marketing and Communications Manager

Email: press@voxelsensors.com

Website: https://voxelsensors.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/voxelsensors

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dd4a0ea-2dfc-4b17-8ec5-aef4051d36f0

VoxelSensors and IG Drones IG Drones (India) and VoxelSensors (Belgium) Forge Global Partnership to Advance Civilian Drone Capabilities for Industrial and Emergency Use

