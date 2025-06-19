Altius Inspiro Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Network Security

MANILA, Philippines, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro, a leader in digital CX and outsourcing solutions, has proudly received the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This esteemed accolade underscores the company’s groundbreaking innovation in fortifying systems, infrastructure, and data against a constantly evolving threat landscape.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor organizations that go beyond compliance to develop secure systems and processes using innovative, measurable, and proactive approaches to cybersecurity. Altius Inspiro stood out for its remarkable achievements in strengthening digital resilience and advancing security practices.

Through cutting-edge enhancements, Altius Inspiro redefined network security by implementing robust measures such as two-factor and multi-factor authentication systems, coupled with intrusion prevention strategies to mitigate threats before they materialize. By consolidating technologies under a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Cloud Platform, the company not only improved performance but also generated significant cost efficiencies. Additionally, the integration of AI-powered threat detection tools, including Microsoft Sentinel, allowed the organization to proactively anticipate and counteract cybersecurity risks, resulting in a marked improvement in their cybersecurity metrics and overall resilience.

Ryo Ohashi, President and CEO of Altius Inspiro, expressed his gratitude for this recognition, stating, “This award emphasizes our relentless dedication to staying ahead of digital threats. Our teams work tirelessly to innovate and deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect the systems and data of our clients, partners, and communities. This recognition serves as validation of their commitment to building trust and ensuring resilience in an increasingly complex digital world.”

Altius Inspiro’s strides in cybersecurity demonstrate not only a commitment to safeguarding digital ecosystems but also its leadership at the forefront of industry innovation. This award solidifies the company’s position as a trusted partner in navigating the challenges of the modern threatscape.

About Altius Inspiro, Inc.

Altius Inspiro is a global leader in digital customer experience management and business process outsourcing, serving Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries. With a reputation for operational excellence and digital innovation, the company delivers next-generation CX solutions powered by strategy, advanced analytics, and technology. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., supported by shareholders KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

