Introducing Quick Tea: The AI-Powered Browser Extension Transforming How People Read and Focus Online

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Tea, a technology startup focused on productivity and accessibility, today announced the launch of its AI-powered browser extension—designed to help users read, research, and stay focused more effectively online. Now available via https://www.quicktea.ai/ , Quick Tea turns any webpage into an intelligent learning experience by combining features like natural voice narration, instant summarization, and automatic tab organization.Quick Tea is built to meet the needs of students, working professionals, and neurodivergent users alike. Its AI Audio Narrator lets users listen to content hands-free, while the AI Tab Manager automatically groups and organizes tabs to reduce clutter and distraction. Meanwhile, the AI Browser capabilities ensure content is easy to consume—whether for deep work, study, or casual reading.Designed with simplicity and speed in mind, the extension integrates seamlessly into any Chrome-based browser. It requires no technical background to use, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The product is free to download, with future updates planned to introduce additional customization and workflow features.“Quick Tea was created to solve a common problem—information overload,” said Sahil, founder of Quick Tea. “With so many tabs open and so much content to process, it’s easy to lose focus. Our browser extension is built to help people stay in flow, save time, and absorb content the way that works best for them.”The startup emphasizes user-centric development, with a focus on clean design and accessible technology. Quick Tea is actively gathering feedback to shape future features, with plans to launch premium versions and integrations later this year.About Quick TeaQuick Tea is an AI-powered browser extension company based in Irvine, California. The company’s mission is to simplify the way people read and research online by using artificial intelligence to enhance productivity, accessibility, and digital well-being. Learn more at https://www.quicktea.ai/

