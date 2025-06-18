RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Program Manager (Real Estate)

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Announcement Number: 29796

Program Manager (Real Estate)

Salary Range: $109,999 - $141,707

Opening Date: 6/17/2025

Closing Date: 7/1/2025

Position Overview:

The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia, with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue.

DMPED is seeking a Program Manager to oversee its downtown office conversion programs, assist in leading policy efforts related to the repurposing and revitalization of downtown real estate, and assist with other real estate initiatives within the agency as required. This role is critical to advancing the District’s goals for a vibrant downtown through efficient and responsive program administration, creative policy development, and cross-sector collaboration.

The Real Estate Development unit implements real estate development projects involving District-owned land and executes other real estate initiatives that support the District’s goals for economic prosperity and stronger neighborhoods in all 8 Wards. This unit is engaged in various activities including the development and disposition of a diverse portfolio of real estate development projects with private sector partners; Downtown revitalization and the DC Comeback plan; master planning initiatives; special projects, including public-private partnerships involving public infrastructure and facilities.

Position Description:

As a Program Manager at DMPED, you will be part of a unique public office that sits in the Executive Office of the Mayor and helps guide the future growth of the District. You will join a team of real estate professionals working on projects encompassing all real estate product types with varying degrees of complexity. You will be responsible for managing strategic programs aimed at repurposing underutilized downtown office spaces, providing expert analysis and guidance on related economic development policy issues, analyzing and evaluating District investments, performing market and demographic research, and tracking project performance. Other responsibilities may include providing a broad range of analytic, organizational, and management support on multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use real estate projects within the DMPED portfolio. This position requires strong organizational, analytical, and policy evaluation skills, as well as the ability to coordinate and communicate effectively with diverse internal and external stakeholders.

Specific responsibilities include:

Manage DMPED’s office conversion incentive programs, including program design, implementation, administration, and performance evaluation.

Lead cross-agency coordination to ensure effective program operations and outcomes.

Serve as primary point of contact for program participants and internal District agencies.

Conduct economic, financial, and policy analysis related to downtown revitalization and office-to-residential conversions.

Monitor industry trends and real estate market conditions to inform program strategy and policy development.

Draft and present recommendations, reports, and briefings for senior officials, including the Deputy Mayor and the Mayor.

Engage with private sector stakeholders, community leaders, and advocacy groups to build support for program goals.

Prepare and deliver presentations before the DC Council and at public forums related to office conversion initiatives.

Track and report on program impact metrics, including job creation, housing unit production, and economic outcomes.

Provide leadership on special projects as assigned, including research, data analysis, and legislative review.

Experience/Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree required; relevant graduate degree (e.g., public policy, urban planning, real estate, business administration) a plus.

6+ years of experience in public policy, real estate development, program management, or economic development.

Strong understanding of urban revitalization, real estate market dynamics, and public-private partnerships.

Demonstrated success in managing complex programs and interagency initiatives.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with experience preparing reports and delivering briefings.

Ability to analyze and synthesize economic and real estate data to inform decision-making.

Proven organizational and project management skills; ability to meet deadlines and work independently.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Familiarity with District and federal housing, land use, and economic development programs preferred.

Experience with legislative processes and/or policy advocacy a plus.

Proven strength in the use of spreadsheets, database and presentation applications, including Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task, work well in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, and be flexible and adaptable to change.

Salary:

This position is a grade 14 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $109,999 to $141,707. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and organizational agency structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following link

In the Search Jobs section, enter 29796

Click on the job requisition titled Program Analyst

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700