Mayor Bowser Encourages Local Businesses to Get RFK Ready for Upcoming Contracting Opportunities

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) are encouraging local businesses to get RFK-ready so they can be positioned to take advantage of upcoming RFK contracting opportunities. Business owners should apply now to become a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) and are also encouraged to attend upcoming events related to RFK and doing business with the District.

“We've got 180 acres of opportunity coming to RFK, so today I’m asking all DC businesses: Are you RFK-ready?” said Mayor Bowser. “Now is the time to get certified, get informed, and get ready for contracting opportunities. The new RFK campus will have a stadium, housing, hotels, retail, and more, and we want you to help us make it happen.”

The RFK project is activating 180 acres on the banks of the Anacostia River, delivering a brand-new domed stadium, as well as a mixed-use development featuring housing, hotels and restaurants, retail and entertainment, parks and recreation areas, a sportsplex for District youth, and more. All this development means numerous contracting possibilities for local businesses over the next several years, creating good-paying jobs and economic growth for DC.

The District is encouraging businesses to apply now to become Certified Business Enterprises so they are positioned to compete for contracts tied to this historic investment across construction, professional services, hospitality, retail, operations, and more over the coming years.

The District’s CBE program is a key part of the Bowser Administration’s effort to provide local businesses with valuable access to government contracting. Since taking office in 2015, Mayor Bowser has helped drive more than $12 billion in contracting dollars to CBEs, strengthening local companies, creating jobs, and building generational wealth across all eight wards.

To learn more about the certification process or to apply to become a CBE, visit DSLBD’s website at dslbd.dc.gov/getcertified.

“CBE certification is how local businesses get in the game,” said DSLBD Director Rosemary Suggs-Evans. “For decades, this program has delivered real results for DC businesses, and with RFK, we are focused on making sure those opportunities continue to reach the businesses that call DC home.”

The Bowser Administration is also highlighting several upcoming events to help local businesses, and the community, prepare for RFK contracting:

RFK Community Meeting

Today, on Wednesday, February 4, the District is holding another in a series of community meetings to discuss the future of the RFK Campus. The event will feature a meet-and-greet with officials from the District and Washington Commanders, followed by a presentation and breakout groups to solicit feedback.

FY26 Green Book Launch

On Monday, February 9, Mayor Bowser will launch the FY26 Green Book, marking 12 years of connecting DC businesses to contracting and procurement opportunities across the District. The Green Book serves as the District’s official guide to upcoming government contracting opportunities and remains a cornerstone of the Bowser Administration’s commitment to delivering a fair shot for local businesses. Space for the event is limited, so register soon.

DC Chamber of Commerce – RFK Opportunities for Small Businesses

The DC Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Matchmaking and Pre-Solicitation Event for RFK development on February 24, bringing together small businesses, contractors, and District agencies for direct engagement on future RFK contracting opportunities. The event will feature pre-solicitation briefings, structured matchmaking sessions, and resource stations focused on procurement, bonding, financing, sustainability, and workforce support, with participation from leading firms and agencies including DSLBD and the Department of Employment Services.

When: Tuesday, February 24, time to be announced

Tuesday, February 24, time to be announced More information: Check ourrfk.dc.gov for updates in the coming days

“Business owners should plan now to join our team of the District government, the Washington Commanders and community stakeholders to implement our vision featuring not just a world-class stadium, but a vibrant, mixed-use community that will be a catalyst for economic growth and civic pride,” said RFK Project Executive Brian Hanlon.

The new RFK campus will jump-start economic growth in the District and provide a much-needed anchor for Ward 7. Together, the stadium and mixed-use development are projected to deliver 5,000-6,500 housing units—including at least 30% affordable housing—and to generate approximately 30,000 construction jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs. The project is also expected to deliver around $24.2 billion in total economic output and approximately $5.1 billion in tax revenue for the District.

The RFK Stadium project is a District-led effort to redevelop the 180-acre RFK campus with a new, world-class NFL stadium and year-round public amenities. Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, District government teams first worked to secure the land from the federal government and then to find the right partner for a public-private partnership to unlock opportunities for local businesses, jobs for DC residents, and increased access to the Anacostia waterfront.

The District found the right partner at the right time in the Washington Commanders, led by Managing Partner Josh Harris. The Commanders are investing $2.7 billion into the project to build the new stadium—the largest private investment in DC’s history. Together, the District and the Commanders are bringing the team home to Washington, DC, with the team building the new stadium and managing ongoing operations.



