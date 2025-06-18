Dami’s Famous Brings 'Make It Juicy' BBQ to Texas Tables for Juneteenth

Infographic

"A Bold New Spicy BBQ Sauce Honors Black Culinary Tradition, Launching Just in Time for Summer Cookouts and Juneteenth Celebrations in Texas"

This sauce honors our roots, celebrates freedom, and brings bold flavor to every table.” — Damien Pierre

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer cookouts and the Juneteenth holiday, Dami's Famous — the premium BBQ sauce brand known for bold flavor and clean ingredients — proudly unveils its latest creation: Dami's Famous Spicy BBQ Sauce. More than a condiment, this new offering is a tribute to Black culinary tradition and a celebration of liberation, family, and culture.Clean Ingredients, Bold TasteDami's Famous Spicy BBQ Sauce offers a smoky heat balanced with a tangy sweetness. It contains no high-fructose corn syrup, fat, or cholesterol. It is both gluten-free and sodium-conscious — ideal for flavor lovers with a health-conscious edge. From slow-smoked ribs and grilled vegetables to cornbread and jackfruit sliders, it's designed to elevate every dish it touches.A Flavor Rooted in LegacyFounded in 2015 by “foodpreneur” Damien Pierre, Dami's Famous was born from the spirit of backyard cookouts and holiday dinners. From accompanying his mom to farmers markets as a child in Southwest Florida to summers spent in Brooklyn and on a family farm in Deltona, Florida, Damien's journey has always centered around food. At the age of 11, he began remixing bland store-bought sauces with crushed tomatoes, herbs, spices, and honey, laying the foundation for Dami's signature "Make It Juicy" style.Honoring Juneteenth Through FlavorThe launch of this spicy sauce coincides with Juneteenth, a day marking June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This day is a powerful reminder of resilience and resistance, and the deep, violet-red hue of Dami's Famous BBQ sauces reflects the colors of the Juneteenth flag. In both hue and heart, the sauce embodies unity, remembrance, and celebration.A Sauce with Soul“With this sauce, I'm honoring my roots while continuing to evolve our story — a story rooted in hard work, love, legacy, and liberation,” says Pierre. “Food is family, and BBQ is soul.”Dami's Famous Spicy BBQ Sauce is now available online at www.damisfamous.com For press inquiries, product samples, or interview requests, please contact:Damien Pierre📧 info@damisfamous.com📞 (833) GO-DAMISCelebrate Freedom. Make It Juicy.#Houston #JuicyHouston #DamisFamous #JuneteenthSauce

