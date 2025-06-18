Submit Release
UF-TOOLS Expands Global Reach with Innovative Precision Screwdriver Sets and Repair Tool Kits

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UF-TOOLS, a leading manufacturer of precision hand tools and electric screwdrivers, is making waves in the global repair industry with its latest range of high-quality screwdriver sets and digital repair tools, purpose-built for professionals and repair enthusiasts around the world.

With growing demand for reliable, portable, and affordable tools, UF-TOOLS has emerged as a top choice for global importers, distributors, and online retailers seeking to source repair tool kits that combine precision, durability, and intelligent design.

Quality Tools Designed for Modern Repair Needs

UF-TOOLS specializes in the development and mass production of multi-functional repair tools, including:
150-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
• 66-in-1 Electric Screwdriver Kit with OLED Display
Mini Electric Screwdriver for Portable Watch Phone
• Mini Portable Soldering Iron with PD Fast Charging
• Ultimate Laser Tape Measure with OLED Display

These tools are widely used in smartphone repair, appliance maintenance, automotive servicing, and electronics prototyping.

Trusted OEM Supplier for Distributors Worldwide

UF-TOOLS supplies precision repair kits to clients across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. With custom packaging, private label support, and fast global shipping, the brand helps retailers and tool wholesalers expand their product lines with confidence.

“More businesses are turning to UF-TOOLS because we combine factory-direct pricing with international-grade quality. Our tools are not only practical but also designed with aesthetics and user experience in mind,” said Sophie Sue, International Sales Director at UF-TOOLS.

UF-TOOLS encourages global distributors, importers, e-commerce platforms, and B2B tool retailers to explore OEM and wholesale partnerships.

Explore the Full Product Line

Visit the official UF-TOOLS website to view the full catalog:
👉 https://www.uf-tools.com

Distributors can request a catalog, sample sets, or schedule a factory consultation by contacting:
📧 Email: sales@uf-tools.com

About UF-TOOLS

UF-TOOLS is a China-based precision tool factory with over a decade of experience in producing high-performance screwdriver kits, electric repair tools, laser measurement devices, and soldering equipment. The company serves hundreds of international distributors and continues to push innovation in the tool industry through smart designs, bulk-friendly packaging, and high-quality standards.

