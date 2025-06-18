Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

The business research division's latest update unveils trends, drivers, and insightful regional perspectives related to the exceptional growth of the medical cold chain monitoring market. The global market size has seen an impressive rise, moving from $1.83 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $2.10 billion in 2025. A compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3% is directing this surge, primarily fueled by amplified biopharmaceutical shipments, an increase in vaccine distribution programs, stricter regulatory compliance for temperature-sensitive drugs, expansion of worldwide pharmaceutical trade, and a strong demand for real-time tracking solutions.

How Fast Will The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market Grow In The Coming Years?

Projections suggest an accelerated expansion for the medical cold chain monitoring market size, with a predicted growth to $3.69 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 15.1%. This forecast anticipates an increased demand for personalized medicine, the growing acceptance of IoT-based monitoring systems, a surge in biologics and biosimilars production, increased investment in healthcare logistics, and an expansion of clinical trial activities worldwide. Moreover, a shift towards cloud-based monitoring platforms, the integration of AI and predictive analytics, the use of blockchain for supply chain transparency, a focus on end-to-end cold chain visibility, and the development of wireless sensor technologies are the key trends expected to shape the market.

What Is Driving The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market Growth?

Temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals' rising demand fuels the medical cold chain monitoring market growth significantly. These include vaccines, biologics, and certain drugs requiring precise temperature control during storage, transportation, and handling, ultimately ensuring the medicine's efficacy and safety. This demand arises particularly due to chronic and autoimmune diseases requiring biologic treatments highly sensitive to temperature variations. For example, the UK’s National Health Service anticipates achieving 25% self-sufficiency in immunoglobulin by the end of 2025, thereby increasing to 30-35% by 2031, and reaching 80% self-sufficiency in albumin the following year.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

The medical cold chain monitoring market leaders include NXP Semiconductors NV, Emerson Electric Co., Testo SE & Co KGaA, Nagarro, Haier Biomedical, Cold Chain Technologies, OMEGA Engineering inc., Sensitech Inc., B Medical Systems, Rotronic AG, Berlinger & Co AG, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Velvetech LLC, Monnit Corporation, Dickson Data, LogTag Recorders Ltd., Global Cold Chain Solutions, Argus, TrackoBit, and Signatrol. Each of these entities contributes significantly to improving the industry by introducing innovative technologies to increase temperature control, data tracking, and real-time visibility across the board.

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

One recent trend includes SpotSee, a US-based condition-monitoring solutions provider, launching WarmMark QR in January 2025. This sustainable, low-cost temperature indicator aims to revolutionise cold chain monitoring, offering a scannable QR code that eliminates the need for intricate equipment and enhances visibility, decision-making, and compliance throughout the supply chain.

How Is The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmented?

The medical cold chain monitoring market is categorically segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Hardware, Software

2 By Temperature Range: Chilled 2°C to 8°C, Frozen -20°C, Deep-Frozen -70°C to -80°C, Ultra-Low Temperature Below -80°C

3 By Application: Hospital, Pharmaceutical Factory, Biology Laboratory, Pharmacy, Other Applications

It is further categorized by:

1 Hardware: Sensors, Data Loggers, RFID Devices, Temperature Monitors, GPS Devices, Control Panels

2 Software: Cloud-Based Monitoring Solutions, On-Premise Monitoring Systems, Data Analytics Platforms, Dashboard And Reporting Tools, Integration and API Solutions

How Is The Medical Cold Chain Monitoring Market Spread Globally?

In 2024, North America dominated the medical cold chain monitoring market, with Asia-Pacific predicted as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

