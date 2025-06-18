ATEL Ventures, Inc. Provides $10M Venture Debt to Emerging Biotech Company, Vial

ATEL Ventures logo

We are reimagining drug development. The financing from ATEL complements our historical equity funding and supports our ability to accelerate the number of clinical stage assets in our pipeline.” — Simon Burns, CEO, Vial

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATEL Ventures, Inc., a division of ATEL Capital Group and a provider of venture debt and equipment financing solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the completion of an agreement to provide $10M of growth capital to Vial , a next-generation pharma company.Founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Vial is a clinical-stage biotech company based in San Francisco that has raised $100M+ to date from leading life sciences investors including General Catalyst, Buckley Ventures, and Byers Capital. Vial is focused on advancing a pipeline of potentially best-in-class biologics and RNA therapeutics across areas of unmet medical need.Vial recently initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in its first clinical trial for a novel subcutaneous, extended half-life monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A, which is being developed as a potentially best-in-class treatment for people living with moderate-to-severe IBD, as well as other I&I and fibrotic diseases. The $10M from ATEL Ventures will complement Vial’s historical equity financings and enable the Vial team to advance additional assets into the clinic in 2025, leveraging its vertically integrated drug development, clinical trial technology, and clinical operations platform.“Drug development and clinical trials have always been slow-moving and capital-intensive,” said Steven Rea, President, ATEL Ventures. “Vial’s platform turns all of that on its head, streamlining the process and enabling new drugs to get to market that much faster.”“We are reimagining drug development, using technology to build for scale,” said Simon Burns, CEO of Vial. “The financing from ATEL complements our historical equity funding and supports our ability to accelerate the number of clinical stage assets in our pipeline.”###About ATEL Ventures, Inc.ATEL Ventures Inc., a division of ATEL Capital Group, is a leading provider of venture debt and equipment financing to emerging growth companies. The company is a primary source of non-dilutive capital across the landscape of venture capital investments. ATEL Ventures is industry- and stage-agnostic, having provided capital to companies in Information Technology, Life Sciences, Energy, Agriculture, Material Sciences, and Consumer Products and Services. For more information, visit: atelventures.com or contact Steven Rea: srea@atel.com.About VialVial is a clinical-stage biotech company based in San Francisco that has raised $100M+ to date from leading life sciences investors including General Catalyst, Buckley Ventures, and Byers Capital. Vial is focused on advancing a pipeline of potentially best-in-class biologics and RNA therapeutics across areas of unmet medical need. Founded in 2020, Vial has over 60 employees across R&D, Clinical Development, Clinical Operations, Engineering, Product, and Design, and is hiring. Vial.com

