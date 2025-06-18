InterContinental Sydney Double Bay Unveils Enchanting Winter Chalet Dining Dome Experience

Discover the magic of outdoor dining reimagined with the launch of our Winter Chalet Dining Dome Experience in the hotel’s beautifully transformed courtyard.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This winter season, InterContinental Sydney Double Bay invites guests and locals alike to discover the magic of outdoor dining reimagined with the launch of its Winter Chalet Dining Dome Experience in the hotel’s beautifully transformed courtyard.Nestled beneath a canopy of twinkling lights and surrounded by landscaped evergreens, the private dining domes offer a cozy, alpine-inspired escape perfect for romantic dinners, intimate gatherings, or celebratory evenings with friends and family. Each dome is elegantly decorated with rustic chalet charm — think faux fur throws, candlelit tables, and panoramic views of the courtyard’s winter wonderland setting.“We wanted to inspire incredible and memorable moments for our guests this winter season,” said Eugene Human, General Manager at InterContinental Sydney Double Bay. “The Winter Chalet Dining Domes offer an immersive, luxurious way to enjoy the outdoors, without compromising on comfort and providing guests with a gourmet sharing menu and alpine inspired cocktails highlighting our partnership with De Kuyper liqueur.”The sharing style set menu, curated by Head Chef Alessio Madonia, features elevated winter cuisine inspired by mountain lodges, including dessert fondue, Middle Eastern inspired salads and vegetables, spit-roasted lamb, artisan breads and dips along with alpine-inspired cocktail flights crafted in collaboration with De Kuyper liqueur.The Winter Cocktail Collection, developed in partnership with De Kuyper liqueur, was created to celebrate the cooler season with style, comfort, and a touch of indulgence. The cocktails have been thoughtfully adapted to complement InterContinental Sydney Double Bay’s distinct blend of global elegance and local charm. Designed to evoke warmth and guest connection, the cocktail menu reflects an ongoing commitment to delivering experience-led, premium hospitality. ‘"This winter, De Kuyper liqueur invites you to explore a curated collection of cocktails by Priscilla Leong that celebrates this season's warm flavours. Designed to showcase the versatility of De Kuyper's liqueurs, each recipe offers a thoughtful blend of layered flavours with a seasonal twist - perfect for the cooler months ahead." Emily Prochazka, Brand Manager at De Kuyper.Starting Tuesday 17 June, the Winter Chalet Dining Domes are available by reservation only, accommodating either 2-4 guests or 5-8 guests per dome, with seating times offered Tuesday – Saturday at 6.30pm. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in the joy of the season, guests can expect an unforgettable dining experience under the stars.Booking Information:Reservations can be made at https://www.opentable.com.au/r/the-bar-double-bay under Experiences. Early booking is recommended as availability is limited.***About InterContinental Sydney Double BaySituated in the heart of Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, InterContinental Sydney Double Bay epitomises luxury and sophistication. This five-star hotel seamlessly blends modern elegance with timeless charm, offering guests unparalleled comfort and indulgence. With stunning views overlooking the bay, the Upper Bar and rooftop pool, beautifully appointed rooms, world-class amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, the hotel stands as a beacon of refined hospitality.Adding to its recognitions, The Bar at InterContinental Sydney Double Bay recently earned the "Bar of the Year" award from Accommodation Australia NSW Excellence Awards. This honour reflects the bar's unique atmosphere, excellent service, and commitment to creating memorable experiences. The chic setting, extensive cocktail and wine menu, and live weekend music make it ideal for both relaxed and lively gatherings.InterContinental Sydney Double Bay is more than a hotel - it’s a place to experience luxury, relaxation, and memorable dining. Whether you're here for business or leisure, join us and enjoy the perfect mix of style, sophistication, and outstanding service.De Kuyper liqueur is one of the world’s oldest liqueur brands, proudly crafting spirits in the Netherlands since 1695. With over 300 years of heritage, the brand is renowned for its expertise in blending premium liqueurs that bring flavour and creativity to cocktails around the globe.For media inquiries, please contact:Olivia ClemeshaMarketing Manager+61 2 8388 8342Olivia.clemesha@ihg.comTo access the media library with more images – https://www.dropbox.com/t/40j6z2NvxV9wPrQ2

