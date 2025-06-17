Prime Minister Carney concludes 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit

CANADA, June 17 - In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, co-operation with reliable partners is more important than ever. With G7 partners, Canada will build a new era of collaboration – one rooted in mutual support and resilient partnerships. Canada is ready to lead.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his participation in the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. Under Canada’s Presidency, this G7 deepened co-operation with joint statements in the following areas:

Prime Minister Carney also announced the following measures in support of Ukraine:

Sanctions on individuals, entities, and vessels that continue to support Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

An additional $2 billion in military assistance this year.

in military assistance this year. The disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan to Ukraine through the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans mechanism.

loan to Ukraine through the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans mechanism. The allocation of $57.4 million in security-related assistance.

Canada will also be taking action to build stronger economies and international systems:

$391.3 million to catalyze private capital toward economic growth and development projects around the world.

to catalyze private capital toward economic growth and development projects around the world. Up to $185.6 million to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of artificial intelligence.

to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of artificial intelligence. $120.4 million to global wildfire prevention, response, and recovery.

to global wildfire prevention, response, and recovery. $80.3 million to build reliable critical minerals supply chains.

to build reliable critical minerals supply chains. $22.5 million to accelerate the development and use of quantum technologies.

to accelerate the development and use of quantum technologies. Up to $544 million in guarantees for new development financing in Latin America and the Caribbean.

While our threats cross borders, so do our partnerships and opportunities. In these areas of common interest, Canada is leading G7 co-operation to deliver stability, security, and prosperity.

“In Kananaskis, Canada’s Presidency showed that we’re ready to create new international partnerships, deepen alliances, and lead member nations into a new era of global co-operation. Canada has the resources the world wants and the values to which others aspire. Canada is meeting this moment with purpose and strength.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

