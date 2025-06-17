Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum

CANADA, June 17 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Building on the longstanding relationship between Canada and Mexico, the leaders discussed the close economic integration that has benefited workers and businesses in both nations.

Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum discussed shared G7 priorities, including economic and energy security as well as building reliable supply chains.

The leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration at the ministerial level, with a focus on trade, energy, agriculture, and security.

They also emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness and rules-based trade in the lead-up to the review of CUSMA.

Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to meeting again in Mexico in the coming months.