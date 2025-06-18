U.S., Morocco sign new Container Security Initiative

RABAT, Morocco —The United States entered a new bilateral Container Security Initiative arrangement today with the Kingdom of Morocco that will help facilitate the high volume of cargo transiting between both countries.

Donald Conroy, CBP’s Executive Director of the Office of Field Operations International Operations and Advisory Directorate and Abdellatif Amrani, the General Director of the Customs and Excise Administration in Morocco took part in the signing, which took place in Rabat. U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Aimee Cutrona also participated in the event.

“Today’s signing marks not just the expansion of the CSI program, but the strengthening of a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared responsibility to protect our global community,” Mr. Conroy said.

CBP’s Container Security Initiative expands law enforcement effort between the U.S. and Morocco, enhancing targeting and information sharing in order to identify and counter customs violations and other threats in the cargo environment. Casablanca and Tanger Med are vital ports for the country's trade and economic development in Morocco, with Casablanca being a vital commercial hub and Tanger Med being the largest in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea.

“With this accession, we reaffirm our commitment to harmonizing security with the seamless flow of trade, thereby consolidating Tanger Med’s standing as a secure, world-class maritime hub,” Mr. Amrani said.

Operating under the principle that the first line of defense is beyond U.S. borders, CSI reflects a forward-deployed, risk-based security model that has become a cornerstone of global supply chain security. The program partners with foreign customs administrations and other agencies in key international ports to pre-screen, evaluate, and target cargo that pose a potential threat, using advanced technology, intelligence, and shared protocols.

CBP developed the CSI as a proactive and strategic security program to enhance global cargo security while facilitating legitimate trade. Launched in 2002 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the CSI aims to identify and inspect high-risk maritime cargo containers at foreign ports before being shipped to the United States.

In 2013, CBP and Morocco Customs entered into a binding, government-to-government agreement, known as a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement, that provides the legal framework for the exchange of information and evidence to assist in enforcement (prevention, detection, and investigation) of customs offenses.

“Today's signing of the new Container Security Initiative arrangement between the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco marks a significant milestone in our enduring partnership. This agreement not only strengthens our collaborative efforts to secure global supply chains but also underscores our shared commitment to innovation, security, and economic prosperity,” said Chargé d’Affaires Cutrona.