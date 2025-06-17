Record support to power girls and women in sport

Release date: 18/06/25

Clubs and organisations can now apply for the biggest round of a Government program empowering girls and women through sport.

Opening today, more than $9.1 million in funding is available in the third year of The Power of Her – Infrastructure and Participation Program (IPP), helping to deliver dedicated facilities, programs and equipment to boost female participation in sport.

Projects funded in previous rounds include unisex clubrooms, improved lighting and playing surfaces, new uniforms, gear and coaching initiatives.

The Malinauskas Government introduced the grant program on the back of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and to carry on the success of the Matildas.

$18 million has been committed to deliver the IPP over three years, with $10 million quarantined for football (soccer) – including $6.1 million for this year’s round.

Other sports supported through the program include netball, basketball, cricket, hockey, gymnastics and Australian Rules Football – enabling more South Australian girls and women to get active and pursue the sport they love.

A previous recipient, Port Pirie Netball Association, used their $200,000 grant to resurface 12 netball courts at the Port Pirie Complex, which is used by more than 600 registered participants and volunteers ranging from juniors to adults.

The facility upgrade has increased playing opportunities, accommodating growing team numbers and year-round participation for girls and women in the Port Pirie community through access to quality infrastructure.

This program builds on the Government’s efforts to break down barriers to female participation, supporting clubs with period products and menstrual health training and resources under the Active Club Program, and changing attitudes with the Game Changing. Period. and Raiise Respect initiatives.

Applications for the IPP close on Friday 15 August. For more information and to apply, visit: orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/the-power-of-her-infrastructure-and-participation-program.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are stepping up to deliver the biggest round yet of a program which is driving meaningful change for girls and women across South Australian sport.

Clubs and organisations can add to a growing list of projects that remove barriers to participation and create accessible and welcoming environments.

Our Government is determined to build on this strong foundation and support even more initiatives that empower female athletes and help them thrive in their chosen sport.

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation Rhiannon Pearce

We want to level the playing field when it comes to girls and women in sport.

We know those who participate in sport have a more positive body image and improved wellbeing than girls and women who do not.

This program plays a pivotal role in helping to achieve this and – with this year being the biggest yet – I have every confidence we will see some real trailblazing initiatives brought to the table.

Attributable to Port Pirie Netball Association President and previous grant recipient, Sally Johns

Female athletes and sporting organisations have historically faced significant barriers in access to quality facilities, coaching, and funding.

Programs like this help level the playing field by directly investing in environments where women and girls feel safe, valued, and encouraged to participate.

Targeted funding recognises the importance of equitable opportunity and actively supports the development of future female leaders, athletes, and volunteers in sport - strengthening not only the individuals but the broader community.

By creating a more inclusive, welcoming, and professionally equipped environment, we empower female athletes to participate, develop their skills, and remain engaged in sport for longer.