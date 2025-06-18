Kitay Law Offices Celebrates 30 Years of Justice and Compassion

Kenneth Kitay is the Owner of Kitay Law Offices. He has been protecting and fighting for his clients for over 25 years.

Kitay Law Offices celebrates 30 years of legal excellence, honoring its legacy of advocacy and commitment to supporting Pennsylvania communities.

For three decades, we've been dedicated to not only achieving justice for our clients but also fostering a stronger, more compassionate community.” — Kenneth Kitay, Founder of Kitay Law Offices

WYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitay Law Offices, proudly known as " The Law Firm With a Heart ," marks 30 years of advocating for those who cannot protect themselves. Established in 1995, the firm has upheld its core mission of delivering justice and compassion to countless individuals across Pennsylvania.To commemorate this milestone, Kitay Law Offices will host a celebration on June 21, 2025, at Moselem Springs Golf Club in Fleetwood, PA. The event features a silent auction benefiting the National Alliance for Eating Disorders , reflecting the firm's unwavering commitment to supporting community causes.“Our mission is rooted in standing up for those who cannot defend themselves,” says Kenneth Kitay, founder of Kitay Law Offices. “For three decades, we've been dedicated to not only achieving justice for our clients but also fostering a stronger, more compassionate community.”The firm has built a reputation for delivering a 5-Star Client Experience, a steadfast Commitment to Excellence, and an ethos of being Stronger Together. Focusing on Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, and Criminal & DUI Defense, Kitay Law Offices combines legal proficiency with a compassionate client-first approach.The silent auction proceeds will support the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, a nonprofit organization that connects individuals and families to valuable recovery-focused resources, including a free helpline, therapist-led support groups, and educational outreach programs.Guests attending the anniversary celebration at Moselem Springs Golf Club will enjoy an evening of reflection, connection, and dedication to the shared values of justice and giving back. Additionally, those unable to attend in person can participate in the silent auction online to support the National Alliance for Eating Disorders.About Kitay Law OfficesFounded in 1995, Kitay Law Offices has provided exceptional legal representation to residents of Pennsylvania for three decades. Known as "The Law Firm With a Heart," the firm is committed to advocating for individuals navigating personal injury, workers’ compensation, and criminal defense cases. Guided by a mission to protect those who cannot protect themselves, Kitay Law Offices ensures every client receives compassionate and expert legal services. For more information, visit kitaylegal.com.

