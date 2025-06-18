Grand Slam Fishing Charters Announces Exclusive Travel Agent Webinar on Uncovering Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos Deep Sea Fishing Private Turks and Caicos Charters

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Slam Fishing Charters , the award-winning provider of private excursions in Turks and Caicos, will host a special Travel Agent Webinar on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, focused on what’s new and noteworthy across the islands.The session will offer travel professionals valuable insights into Turks and Caicos' evolving tourism landscape, including new hotel openings, top dining spots, upcoming events, and trending activities for travelers. As part of the program, attendees will also get an inside look at Grand Slam’s signature charter experiences, including deep-sea fishing, snorkeling, and island-hopping adventures.Webinar Details:• Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025• Time: 1:00 PM EST• Registration: Travel agents can register here: www.gsfishing.com/webinar During the session, travel advisors will gain insider knowledge about Grand Slam Fishing Charters’ latest offerings – including new tours like the Robinson Crusoe Island Hideaway, Pirate Cave Discovery, and Sunset Rum Runner Cruise. Attendees will also learn how to better sell Turks & Caicos as a high-end adventure destination and hear directly from the expert team about what makes their ‘most likely to sell out’ charters special.As a thank-you, all webinar attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 gift card.“Travel advisors are a vital part of our success story,” said Pieter de Jonge, Owner of Grand Slam Fishing Charters. “This webinar is designed to give agents the tools and insights they need to confidently sell Turks and Caicos. From island updates to unforgettable excursions, we’re excited to share what’s new and what continues to make this destination one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after escapes.”With private deep-sea fishing, reef bottom fishing, snorkeling, and specialty experiences on the brand-new Serendipity boat, Grand Slam offers fully customizable adventures for families, couples, and groups. For more information, visit www.gsfishing.com

