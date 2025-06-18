$1.8 million upgrade brings new life to RSPCA NSW Broken Hill Veterinary Hospital

Wednesday, 18 June 2025



Animal care in far west NSW has received a major boost with the Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig officially opening the newly upgraded RSPCA Broken Hill Veterinary Hospital.



Thanks to a $1.8 million investment from the NSW Government, the hospital has undergone a significant transformation to better serve the needs of animals and communities across the far west region.



The funding supported the construction of expanded surgical and treatment spaces, new consulting rooms and isolation wards, and modernised equipment that supports state-of-the-art-care, including a new ultrasound machine, a digital x-ray machine, dental equipment, new surgery tables and a steriliser for surgical instruments, known as an autoclave.



The upgrade of the Broken Hill Veterinary Hospital was part of a broader $10.5 million grant provided in 2021 to enhance RSPCA NSW shelters across the state.



According to the RSPCA, the Broken Hill hospital which has proudly served the region for over 50 years, has treated more than 3,000 animals in the past year alone.



The new and improved facilities will ensure RSPCA NSW can continue delivering vital veterinary services and support local councils in their companion animal responsibilities for decades to come.



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“The RSPCA Broken Hill Veterinary Hospital plays a vital role in caring for pets and other animals in some of our most remote communities.

“I’m pleased the NSW Government was able to support a much-needed upgrade of this important facility – its first major renovation in over 50 years.

“The upgrade will give RSPCA NSW the space and modern facilities needed to ensure its staff can deliver the best standard of care for animals in Broken Hill and the broader region.

“Improving animal welfare standards and promoting responsible pet ownership are key priorities of the NSW Government and it’s wonderful to see this renovation completed.”

RSPCA NSW CEO Steven Coleman said:

“Our Broken Hill Veterinary Hospital is a valuable community resource, providing vital care for all creatures, great and small, including companion animals, livestock, and wildlife.

“This reopening signals an exciting new chapter for animal welfare in the far west. RSPCA NSW has a very special history and close connection with the Broken Hill community, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide our essential services in the area for many years to come.”



RSPCA NSW Chief Veterinarian Dr Liz Arnott said:

“Due to our remote location, the Broken Hill Veterinary Hospital is one of two veterinary services

which provide 24-hour emergency care in the region. As a result, we see a significant number of

trauma and complex medical cases requiring urgent treatment.

“These upgrades mean our team is now fully equipped to provide state-of-the-art care to the

animals that need us most.”



Mayor Broken Hill City Council Tom Kennedy said:

“I commend the government for their support of this important service for our community.

“Broken Hill and our surrounding communities are very reliant on the RSPCA services given our

isolation, and this upgrade will ensure RSPCA NSW can increase their capacity to help animals in

our region.”



