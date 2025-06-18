Council Circular 25-13 Council de-amalgamations – amendments to the Local Government Act 1993

What’s new or changing? Amendments to the Local Government Act 1993 (the Act) relating to council de-amalgamations have commenced, effective 22 May 2025 .

. The amendments replace existing provisions within the Act with new provisions setting out a clearer pathway for councils to seek to de-amalgamate.

The legislation provides the following in relation to the new de-amalgamation pathway: councils must develop a business case for de-amalgamation with community input so that residents are adequately informed of potential implications upfront the business case must include detailed information about the proposed de-amalgamation, as prescribed by the legislation, such as: details of the estimated financial impacts of de-amalgamation including an estimate of rates and charges following de-amalgamation and any assumed NSW Government funding assistance, details of the future sustainability, long-term strategic plans, and capacity of the newly formed councils to provide services and infrastructure; and proposed governance and operational arrangements including transitional arrangements. the Minister must refer a business case to the Local Government Boundaries Commission for independent review and assessment if the Minister is satisfied by a recommendation from the Local Government Boundaries Commission that a proposal is sound, the council may hold a de-amalgamation constitutional referendum to enable the community to vote on whether they wish to de-amalgamate. Voting in the referendum is compulsory the majority of the community must vote in support of the proposal for the de-amalgamation to proceed the Government may make arrangements to offset the financial costs of de-amalgamation via a grant of up to $5 million and/or a TCorp loan.

Any council that has been formed by the amalgamation of 2 or more former areas may pursue de-amalgamation under the new pathway. What will this mean for council? Local councils and communities have a new pathway to explore voluntary de‑amalgamations.

The new provisions include transitional arrangements to ensure that the new process can be applied, as necessary, to in-train de-amalgamation proposals that were submitted to the Minister under former de-amalgamation provisions before the commencement of the legislative amendments.

The new process does not apply to the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council de-amalgamation proposal which is being progressed via an alternate legislative pathway. Key points The legislative amendments provide a new pathway for councils and communities to pursue de-amalgamation.

The new pathway requires engagement with the community throughout the entire process to ensure communities understand the consequences of de-amalgamating and can make an informed decision about their future. Where to go for further information Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.