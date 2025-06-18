Michigan-Cameroon Partnership Creates Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs and Economic Growth Across Two Continents

MAFE-GEN Cameroon MoU Signing MAFE-GEN Cameroon MoU Signing

Historic MoU signing opens new markets for Michigan businesses while driving capacity building in Cameroon

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE) and Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Cameroon at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2025 promises to unlock significant economic opportunities for women entrepreneurs across two continents while creating a replicable model for international entrepreneurship collaboration.The three-year partnership, endorsed by GEN Global President Jonathan Ortmans, establishes a comprehensive framework that positions Michigan women entrepreneurs to access emerging African markets while providing Cameroonian women entrepreneurs with capacity building training, business development resources, and mentorship."This partnership isn't just about global goodwill – it's about creating real economic opportunities for Michigan women entrepreneurs," said Tonya McNeal-Weary, Founder of MAFE. "We're opening doors to markets with 1.4 billion consumers while providing Michigan-based entrepreneurs with the international experience and cultural competency that today's investors and customers demand."The program will provide Michigan participants with direct access to Cameroonian market insights and local partnership opportunities that distinguish Michigan businesses in domestic and global markets.For Cameroonian participants, the program addresses critical barriers that have historically limited women's business growth in Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite women comprising 58% of Africa's entrepreneurs, they receive only 3% of venture capital funding and face significant challenges in scaling beyond the micro-enterprise level.The capacity building program will deliver advanced business skills training, mentorship networks, technology transfer, investment preparation, and market access support.Gilles Lewat, Managing Director of GEN Cameroon, emphasized the program's transformative potential: "This collaboration will fundamentally change the trajectory of women's entrepreneurship in Cameroon. We're not just receiving training – we're gaining access to global networks, international best practices, and partnership opportunities that will enable our most promising women entrepreneurs to compete on the world stage."Economic impact projections indicate the program will generate substantial returns for both economies over its three-year implementation period. The partnership positions Michigan as a leader in international entrepreneurship development while establishing Cameroon as a strategic hub for U.S. businesses entering African markets. This economic diplomacy approach creates lasting benefits that extend far beyond traditional trade relationships.The program's emphasis on women entrepreneurs is particularly strategic, as research demonstrates that women reinvest 90% of earnings into family and community development, creating multiplier effects that benefit entire economies.To learn more about MAFE or to get involved with this initiative, visit www.mafedetroit.org . To learn more about GEN Cameroon, visit www.genglobal.org/cameroon About Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE)Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE) was founded by Tonya McNeal-Weary in 2003 to support and empower female entrepreneurs throughout Michigan. Through networking, mentorship, education, and advocacy, MAFE has become a leading voice in Michigan's entrepreneurial ecosystem, connecting women entrepreneurs with the resources and relationships needed for success.About Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) CameroonThe Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Cameroon is the local chapter of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation across the country. Under the leadership of Managing Director Gilles Lewat, GEN Cameroon supports startups and entrepreneurs through various comprehensive programs designed to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Cameroon.About Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN)The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) operates projects and programs in over 200 countries to make it easier for anyone, anywhere, to start and scale a business. Under the leadership of President Jonathan Ortmans, GEN collaborates with thousands of partners to enhance entrepreneurial ecosystems. This is achieved by promoting better collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders involved in the entrepreneurial process.

