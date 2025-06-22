Between Realms Publishing Releases The Guardians Trilogy: Rise of Vice by Chance Fribbs

A powerful debut in epic fantasy blending prophecy, interdimensional warfare, and a call for creative collaboration among fellow authors.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between Realms Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the official release of The Guardians Trilogy: Rise of Vice, the first installment in an ambitious new fantasy saga by emerging author Chance Fribbs. Now available on Amazon, the novel introduces readers to a richly constructed multiverse where celestial forces and human fate collide.

Set in the war-torn realms of Maeglover and beyond, Rise of Vice follows a prophetic upheaval that unites unlikely heroes across dimensions. As demonic forces rise and sacred guardians are awakened, destinies intertwine in a narrative driven by faith, loss, transformation, and a race against impending darkness. With vivid world-building and emotionally grounded character arcs, this debut marks the arrival of a compelling new voice in fantasy fiction.

Don’t miss this remarkable book! The story is layered with rich, interwoven detail and delivers a gripping narrative that keeps you turning pages. With a surprising sophistication in storytelling, Chance Fribbs writes with the skill and depth of a seasoned author.

"The depth, breadth, and precision of the world Fribbs has crafted, and his ability to seamlessly follow character arcs as they separate and converge, reminds me of novels like The Lord of the Rings. I eagerly anticipate enjoying the rest of the books in this series.”

— G. O’Dell, Early Reader Review

In addition to this debut release Chance Fribbs also invites fellow authors to collaborate either by expanding the Guardians universe or publishing original fantasy works under the Between Realms Publishing banner.



📘 Purchase Link: The Guardians Trilogy: Rise of Vice – Amazon

