Former Fulton County Jail Sergeant Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violations and Falsifying Reports

A six-count indictment was unsealed today in the Northern District of Georgia charging former Fulton County Jail Sergeant, Khadijah Solomon, 47, with using excessive force by repeatedly deploying tasers against compliant, non-resisting pretrial detainees on three separate occasions in January 2025 and writing false reports about each of the incidents.

“The Civil Rights Division has zero tolerance for law enforcement officers who abuse public trust through excessive force and concealing their misconduct,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We will vigorously safeguard the constitutional rights of all individuals, including those in custody, and ensure accountability in this case.”

“Law enforcement officers in this district perform their duties professionally and honorably, but those who abuse their power will be held accountable for their unlawful conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia. “On three occasions, Khadijah Solomon allegedly tased Fulton County Jail detainees without a legitimate purpose, causing each of them pain and injury. Abuses of power of this kind are unconstitutional, erode our community’s trust, and will be prosecuted.”

Solomon faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each federal civil rights violation, and 20 years in prison for each false report. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia and Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Atlanta Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is investigating the case based on a referral from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bret Hobson and Brent Gray for the Northern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Briana M. Clark of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.