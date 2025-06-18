Guardrails aren’t free

June 17, 2025

By Tila Grant

DALLAS — Guardrails are built to save lives, but repairing them comes at a steep cost, one that ultimately impacts every Texas taxpayer.

Every week, TxDOT crews respond to damaged guardrails across the state, deploying emergency repair teams to repair them alongside our highways. These repairs are essential — but they can come with a hefty price tag, as well. Motorists should also know that, should damage occur, TxDOT will seek reimbursement to help defray those costs.

The cost to taxpayers

In Dallas County alone, more than $4.9 million has been spent on guardrail-related repairs. The majority, over $4.6 million, went toward replacing Guardrail End Treatment Systems, which are designed to absorb crash impact and reduce the severity of collisions. These systems have been used more than 200 times in Dallas County this year — each replacement funded by public dollars.

In Denton County, monthly repair costs range from $90,000 to $100,000, with over $600,000 in damage claims submitted this fiscal year. One crash involving an 18-wheeler that crashed on FM 428 caused extensive damage and a hefty repair bill.

Across Texas, labor costs alone have surpassed $800,000 so far this year a figure that doesn’t include materials, equipment, or contractor overhead.

What these repairs cost

Narrow attenuator repair: $4,200

Wide attenuator repair: $57,512

Replacing 28 Gibraltar posts after a single crash cost: $11,200

These aren’t just numbers, they’re taxpayer dollars at work.

What drivers can do

While TxDOT does pursue reimbursement from insurance companies when possible, not all costs are recoverable. That means every crash into a guardrail is a potential hit to the public budget.

To help protect lives, and your wallet, we urge all Texans to:

Slow down, especially in wet or icy conditions

Avoid distractions behind the wheel

Stay alert in construction zones and high-speed areas

Every damaged guardrail is a reminder of a crash that could have ended far worse, but also a reminder that preventable accidents come with a public price tag.

Let’s work together to keep our roads safe — and our tax dollars focused more on building and maintaining, and less on repairing.