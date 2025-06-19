G Halo Beauty: A New Era of Skin Health and Beauty Artistry in Warren, NJ

A new name is reshaping the landscape of skincare and beauty in New Jersey: G Halo Beauty, founded by skincare enthusiast and visionary Erika Pelaez...

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new name is reshaping the landscape of skincare and beauty in New Jersey: G Halo Beauty, founded by skincare enthusiast and visionary Erika Pelaez. Since opening its doors in February 2024, G Halo has been winning hearts with its fusion of advanced skin science, spa care, and makeup artistry—all offered in a serene, elegant setting in the heart of Warren, NJ.

“At G Halo Esthetics & Beauty, we believe that true beauty emanates from healthy, radiant skin,” shares Pelaez. “Our space is more than just a skincare clinic—it’s a sanctuary where clients come to reset, renew, and rediscover their glow.”

G Halo Beauty offers a wide array of clinical-grade treatments and aesthetic services, designed to meet the unique needs of every client. Whether you’re battling skin concerns, seeking glow-boosting maintenance, or preparing for a special event, G Halo has you covered with offerings that include:

-DMK Enzyme Therapy – A revolutionary treatment that works with the body’s chemistry to revitalize skin at a cellular level, perfect for acne, pigmentation, and age management.

-HydraFacial – A cult-favorite facial that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts, and hydrates using patented vortex technology, leaving skin instantly refreshed and radiant.

-Dermaplane Facial – A non-invasive exfoliation that removes dead skin and peach fuzz, allowing skincare products to penetrate more deeply and makeup to sit flawlessly.

-IS Clinical Facial Treatments – Powered by pharmaceutical-grade botanicals, these facials target aging, acne, and compromised skin with clinically proven results.

-Kervasive Scalp Therapy – An innovative treatment designed to detoxify the scalp, improve circulation, and promote healthy hair growth through clinical-grade ingredients.

-Professional Makeup Services – From natural looks to glam transformations.

“Being a skincare junkie combined with my passion for art and makeup made this an easy field to choose,” says Pelaez. “G Halo Beauty is not just about looking good—it’s about feeling radiant in your own skin.”

To schedule a treatment or explore Erika’s curated product line, visit www.ghalobeauty.com.

Media Contact:

Erika Pelaez

Founder & Lead Esthetician, G Halo Beauty

📧 info@ghalobeauty.com

📍 Warren, NJ

Legal Disclaimer:

