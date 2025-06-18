Community Mental Health Summit Brings Together Experts, Healers, & Everyday People for Two Days of Wellness &Healing

Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C, Founder of the Flourish Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This BIPOC Mental Health Month, the conversation gets real. On Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025, Flourish: A Community Mental Health Summit returns as a fully live, online experience dedicated to the mental health of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. The summit is designed to educate, empower, and remind people of color that healing is not a solo journey it’s a community practice.

Hosted by Jade Clinical Services, Flourish invites therapists, advocates, healers, and wellness experts to share practical tools and powerful stories - all rooted in lived experience and collective care. Flourish is more than a weekend of workshops. It’s a call to rest, resist, and reclaim wellness on our own terms. Across two days, speakers, therapists, advocates, and artists will lead sessions that center culture, context, and care because BIPOC communities deserve mental health support that sees the whole story.

The summit will offer:

-Sessions on cultural identity, intergenerational trauma, burnout, plant medicine, financial trauma, and more

-Real talk on caregiving, grief, burnout, and breaking generational cycles on individual, group, and societal levels

-Restorative movement, mindfulness, and body-based practices

-Virtual space for reflection, resource-sharing, and connection

"Flourish is about giving people what the system often doesn't: community-centered, culturally grounded, accessible support,” said Founder Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C. “This is for people who are tired of feeling like they have to heal in silence or isolation. This is for the person who thinks there are no clinicians available who look like them or understand their experiences. Flourish was created so people of color don’t have to translate their pain to be understood. It’s about making space where our experiences, struggles, and healing paths are visible and validated.”

Registration opened June 16, 2025, with two different ticket options available. Attendees can join from anywhere - all they need is WiFi and a willingness to show up.

If you want to learn more about the summit, click here!

Held in honor of BIPOC Mental Health Month, Flourish is for anyone tired of surviving in silence. Whether you’re a clinician, caregiver, artist, advocate, or just doing your best to get through the day - you belong here.

Follow us on Instagram at @flourishsummit or register at https://bit.ly/flourishsummit

For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to request a media pass, contact:

