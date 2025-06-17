DRC: Health-care system on verge of collapse in North and South Kivu

The study also showed that three out of every five facilities surveyed had been looted since the conflicts escalated.

“Our health centre was looted. They took the equipment and the medicine. Without any medicine, we struggle to treat even everyday illnesses like malaria, respiratory infections and diarrhoea,” said Safari , a nurse at a health centre in Kalehe, in South Kivu.

Under IHL, the parties to armed conflict are required to facilitate access to health care and respect the role of hospitals and other medical facilities. These facilities must be protected in carrying out their exclusively humanitarian mission – not attacked, destroyed, looted, or unduly hindered.

The intensification in the fighting in North and South Kivu, and the changes in the parties’ territorial control, have seriously disrupted facilities’ supply chains for medicine and supplies. Given that it is currently impossible to land at either the Goma or the Bukavu airports, transporting medicine from Kinshasa to North and South Kivu has become complex and costly, requiring detours through other countries. Moreover, it is dangerous to try to reach the areas near the fighting and certain areas in the Grand Nord part of North Kivu, which makes supplying the facilities there difficult.

“Nearly three-quarters of the facilities included in the study had run out of some medicines because of the conflicts and also because they ran out of the stock that had been provided by humanitarian organizations before their drastic funding cuts,” said Dr Penlap. “Even pain medicines like paracetamol and ibuprofen are running out.”

The drastic reduction in humanitarian organizations’ funding has led many of them to decrease or halt their activities entirely, which has significantly reduced the availability of medicines. For example, the entity in charge of distributing post-rape kits (PeP kits) to treat survivors in North and South Kivu had to stop its work because of a lack of financing, even though sexual violence remains an important issue.

“The situation is serious: all the parties to the conflicts must take urgent measures to respect and protect those in need of medical care and the people caring for them and facilitate the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid, including medical services and supplies, regardless of front lines. Everyone involved also needs to provide transparent, predictable funding for medical work,” said Mr Moreillon.