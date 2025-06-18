New Report: Lack of Unified Data Tops List of B2B Revenue Activation Challenges

91% of senior B2B marketing leaders worry about missing hidden revenue. 9 in 10 senior B2B marketing leaders are concerned about missing revenue from misprioritizing audiences. The #1 challenge B2B marketing teams face when prioritizing audiences is a lack of unified data.

Survey finds signal overload, misalignment, and data gaps are the primary culprits driving missed pipeline.

Marketing teams aren’t lacking data. They’re drowning in it. What they lack is signal clarity.” — Amanda Silverstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Predictiv

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Predictiv, a rising provider of B2B revenue activation and intelligence solutions, today released new research revealing that most B2B marketing leaders struggle to activate revenue across their full addressable market, citing fragmented data, unclear signals, and prioritization challenges.The 2025 B2B Pipeline & Revenue Playbook combines quantitative survey data with qualitative interviews from 100 senior B2B marketing leaders across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The findings point to three primary challenges limiting go-to-market effectiveness:• The #1 barrier to account prioritization is a lack of unified data, followed closely by outdated signals and resource constraints.• 91% of respondents are concerned about missing revenue from hidden TAM opportunities in the dark funnel.• 9 in 10 report that misprioritizing audiences leads to missed targets, low pipeline quality, and wasted resources.“Marketing teams aren’t lacking data. They’re drowning in it. What they lack is signal clarity,” said Amanda Silverstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Predictiv. “Without a unified view of what matters, teams default to over-segmenting, over-spending, or doing nothing at all. That’s how revenue gets missed.”Despite the gaps, the report also highlights practices linked to stronger revenue impact:• B2B marketing leaders who report TAM audits have significant revenue impact conduct them at least twice per year.• Those who say prioritization audits drive revenue impact revisit their strategy quarterly.“The most effective teams aren’t casting wider nets. They’re aligning on what signals matter and activating the right opportunities with discipline,” added Shubham Jhaveri, co-founder at Predictiv. “Reaching just 42% of your TAM might sound low, but when that reach is intentional and high-converting, it’s often the smarter strategy.”The report also explores how sales-marketing misalignment and signal overload affect decision-making, with only 37% of marketers reporting full alignment with sales despite 95% agreeing that such alignment is critical to revenue activation.Download the full 2025 B2B Pipeline & Revenue Playbook at www.predictivdata.com/revenue-playbook About PredictivPredictiv is a B2B revenue activation and intelligence partner that helps marketing and sales teams uncover hidden pipeline, prioritize high-value opportunities, and engage entire buyer committees with precision. Through fully transparent, first-party campaign execution—including content syndication, email marketing, display advertising, and appointment setting—Predictiv turns revenue signals into measurable pipeline growth. To learn more, visit predictivdata.com

