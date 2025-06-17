Historic Investment at SUNY Downstate Hospital

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “SUNY Downstate was founded 165 years ago, and served as a vital healthcare institution and safety-net hospital, helping over 300,000 Brooklynites annually, regardless of their ability to pay. In recent years, our borough's only academic medical center kept trying to provide innovative, high-quality-care for all, while its 19th century infrastructure crumbled; putting the Downstate Hospital in serious peril; while leaving our most vulnerable constituents with next-to-nothing for healthcare. Gov. Hochul took decisive action, when other leaders swept this problem under the rug, and worked with the Brooklyn Delegation and our communities to deliver a one billion-dollar solution ensuring a bright future for SUNY Downstate and the Brooklynites who depend on it. Thank you to the Advisory Board for providing a blueprint to revitalize SUNY Downstate into a world-class, state-of-the-art health center that will truly save the lives of Brooklynites today and for decades to come.”

Assemblymember Jo Ann Simon said, “The historic $1 billion investment in SUNY Downstate ensures what the community has long fought for: a full-service state hospital that meets the needs of the people it serves. I'm proud that community leaders, along with the Downstate Advisory Board and Governor Hochul, shaped a plan that centers around patient care, preserves vital services, and invests in health equity. This is a critical step forward, and we will continue working to ensure that the voices of patients, workers, and neighbors remain at the forefront."

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “The release of the Downstate Community Advisory Board’s proposal for the reinvestment of more than $1 billion is a victory for the entire Central Brooklyn community, including the constituents of my district who rely on SUNY Downstate Hospital. I’d like to thank all the people who have fought so hard to get us to this point. That includes advocates, lawmakers, union leaders, and members of the faith and medical communities. And, of course, we would not be at this critical juncture without the leadership of Gov. Kathy Hochul and SUNY Chancellor John King. The proposal, which follows months of community input, retains kidney transplant and maternity services – which are priorities for my community, as we battle high rates of diabetes and fight for better Black maternal health outcomes. I look forward to the modernization of the emergency department, infrastructure upgrades and many other improvements stemming from the proposal. We have collectively struck a decisive blow in the ongoing effort to combat health disparities in Brooklyn communities of color. The quality of one’s care should not be determined by zip code.”

Assemblymember Jamie Williams said, “I'm glad to see the governor securing an additional $1 billion for SUNY Downstate's Hospital. This critical investment will allow for much-needed infrastructure repairs and upgrades, and support for the wide variety of programs SUNY Downstate offers patients throughout New York City. I applaud the governor and look forward to seeing the benefits this investment in our healthcare system will have on our communities.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “I was proud to join my colleagues in voting to invest in SUNY Downstate in the State’s budget and commend Governor Hochul for the commitment of $1 billion in total as recommended by the SUNY Downstate Advisory Board. With this investment we are ensuring the modernization and sustainability of this institution, which is vital to the health and wellbeing of Brooklyn’s diverse communities and an important center for medical education and research.”

Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman said, “This $1 billion investment in SUNY Downstate will help close longstanding health equity gaps, preserve critical medical services, and strengthen a trusted institution that trains the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Assemblymember Stefani L. Zinerman (56th District). “Central Brooklyn owes a debt of gratitude to the unions, healthcare workers, clergy, and community leaders who fought tirelessly for a plan that will serve our families for generations to come.”

Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas: “After years of advocacy and demonstrations I am proud of the results my colleagues and I working with Governor Hochul and the many community advocates were able to bring to Downstate Medical Center. I applaud Governor Hochul for this $1 billion investment and the historical restoration of over 200 beds. Serving my constituents and those of central Brooklyn, Downstate deserved an Investment that is designed for the long-term success for a health provider which is what was delivered. These negotiations were hard but aligned minds made the difference for the health of our constituents.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “This is what it looks like when government shows up for neighborhoods too often left behind. This $1 billion reinvestment in SUNY Downstate reflects the power of advocacy, partnership, and persistence. I am proud to have stood alongside Governor Hochul and the community to help deliver the resources this hospital has needed for far too long.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “For decades, SUNY Downstate’s University Hospital has served as a lifeline—providing critical care, training for our next generation of healthcare professionals, and anchoring the wellbeing of communities that have historically been underserved, but this historic investment will shift the trajectory for healthcare in our state, in unprecedented ways. With this investment, we are making a bold commitment in people and in the future of our public health system, while providing access that transcends zipcodes. Thank you to Governor Hochul for working with us to secure an allocation of over $1 billion to support significant infrastructure improvements and the overall modernization of this institution that we have advocated for, for much time.

New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “I wholeheartedly applaud Governor Hochul for this historic and transformative $1 billion investment in SUNY Downstate Medical Center—a bold commitment that demonstrates extraordinary leadership and responsiveness to the urgent needs of Central Brooklyn residents. Knowing that this funding will restore full inpatient and outpatient care over 200 beds is a massive achievement in our fight to save this institution. As our community continues to advocate for a transformative and responsive investment, I am proud that our concerns were heard to bring modernized facilities and high-quality services to the working-class families of Central Brooklyn. Governor Hochul listened to the needs of our neighborhoods and I look forward to the strengthening of this essential institution.”

New York City Council Member Mercedes Narcisse said, “This $1 billion investment and the restoration of 225 beds are crucial steps in ensuring Downstate stays open and continues to serve our community. I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and unwavering commitment to preserving this essential healthcare institution in Central Brooklyn. By implementing the majority of the Downstate Community Advisory Board’s recommendations, we are listening to those who know best and ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all who rely on Downstate.”

Bishop Orlando Findlayter said, “We’ve seen private hospitals across the city close or limit services in recent years, which has been a rising threat to the healthcare of New Yorkers in underserved communities. But thanks to leadership from the Governor and our local community, Downstate will ensure the long-term commitment of all existing inpatient and outpatient services, and will serve as a beacon of care and community.”

To review the Executive Summary Slides click here. For more information please visit downstateadvisoryboard.org/.