Attorney General Bailey Defends President Trump’s Efforts to Deport Violent Tren de Aragua Gang

June 17, 2025 4:46 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a 25-state coalition in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit supporting President Donald Trump’s lawful use of executive authority to deport members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a violent Venezuelan gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

The brief argues that the President is operating within the full scope of his constitutional and statutory authority, as outlined in Article II of the U.S. Constitution and the Alien Enemies Act, to remove foreign nationals affiliated with hostile organizations. It emphasizes that this is not only a lawful exercise of power, but a necessary one in light of escalating violence across the nation tied to TdA.

“President Trump is using the tools at his disposal to protect American lives, and Missouri proudly has his back,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Tren de Aragua is a foreign terrorist group that has trafficked women, murdered civilians, and infiltrated our borders. The President has the constitutional duty to act, and I will use every legal tool at my disposal to support him in securing our nation.”

States participating in the brief outline the devastating impact TdA has had on communities nationwide, from murder and human trafficking to cartel-linked operations throughout the U.S. The brief also highlights that TdA’s spread represents not just a domestic security threat, but part of a broader campaign of hybrid warfare backed by Venezuela’s Maduro regime.

The coalition makes clear: judicial overreach must not prevent the President from fulfilling his core duty to defend the nation. The brief urges the court to reject the injunction and allow federal authorities to continue removing dangerous illegal immigrants with ties to foreign terrorist networks.

Missouri is joined in the brief by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full brief can be read here.