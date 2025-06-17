Automatic Recounts Triggered in More Than 25 Elections Across Oregon

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is reminding Oregonians that their votes can decide elections. As of June 17, 2025, the Secretary of State’s office has received notification that more than 25 races from the May 20th special district election are close enough to trigger an automatic hand recount.

“I hear from a lot of people that they think their vote doesn’t matter, and here we have the undeniable proof that it does. These elections will have a major impact on Oregonians lives, from deciding how we manage our water to how we run schools and fight wildfires – and they’ll be decided by just a few votes,” said Secretary Read.

“Thank you to our local elections officials and their teams who are working so hard to make sure every vote is counted accurately.”

To find out more about recounts in your county, contact your local elections offices.

Automatic vote recounts in the state of Oregon are required for the nomination or election of a person or to decide the outcome of a ballot measure when:

There is a tie between candidates. The vote margin is very close. Specifically, when the difference between the apparent winning candidate and the next is not more than 1/5th of one percent (i.e. 0.2%) or less, of the total votes for both of the candidates.

The same margin rule (0.2% or less) also applies to ballot measures, such as initiatives or referendums, unless a ballot measure requires 50% voter turnout to be passed and turnout does not meet that threshold. For example: If an initiative requires 50% voter turnout and only 48% of registered voters voted on it, there will not be an automatic recount, even if there is a small margin (such as 0.1%).

All recounts in the state of Oregon must be done by a counting board by hand. The counting board consists of a minimum of two county electors, and the electors must be registered with different political parties.

The counting board:

Determines the voter’s intent on each ballot. Separates ballots into different stacks, based on the option selected on each ballot. Counts the number of ballots in each stack. Both members of the counting board must count each stack individually, and both must agree on the number in each stack.

Official observers are permitted to be present to observe the preliminary preparation and to observe the recount process but must not impede or interfere with the recount preparation or procedure. Official observers can include:

Any and all affected candidates.

Any elector authorized in writing by an affected candidate.

An elector authorized in writing by each major or minor party.

An authorized observer designated by an official measure organization.

“Oregon elections officials are committed to running honest, fair, and accurate elections. Controls like automatic recounts, regular audits, and the near-constant testing of elections equipment help us show the public that their votes count,” added Secretary Read.

To date, the following counties have notified the Secretary of State’s office about recounts:

Baker County will conduct an automatic recount for the West Eagle Valley Water Control District, At Large position on June 17, 2025.

In Clatsop County, two recounts will be conducted on June 23, 2025 for the Seaside Rural Fire Protection district, Director, Position 2 and Arch Cape Domestic Water Supply District, Commissioner, Position 2.

Coos County started an automatic recount for two races on June 16, 2025:

Bunker Hill Rural Fire Protection District, Position 3

Shelley Rd-Crest Acres Water District, Position 3

In Crook County, the automatic recount for the Juniper Canyon Water Control District, Position 4 started on June 16, 2025.

Deschutes County plans to complete an automatic recount for Laidlaw Water District, Director, Position 3 by June 20, 2025.

In Grant County, there is an automatic recount on June 18, 2025 for the following districts:

Grant County Transportation District

John Day Rural Fire District

Monument Cemetery District

Long Creek School District, Position 5



In Gilliam County, automatic recounts were triggered in Rock Creek Water Control District Director Zone 2 and Rock Creek Water Control District Zone 3. That recount was already held and completed on June 11, 2025.

Klamath County plans to complete a recount for two director positions in the Modoc Point Sanitary District by June 18, 2025.

Lake County started recounts on June 11, 2025 for Christmas Valley Rural Fire Protection District, Director, Position 3 and Christmas Valley Park and Recreation District, Director, Position 5.

In Lane County, four recounts will begin on June 18, 2025 in the following districts:

Dexter Sanitary District, Director, Position 3

Dexter Sanitary District, Director, Position 5

River Road Water Control, Directors, Positions 1 - 5

South Lane School District, Director, Position 7

Linn County started recounts for the following districts on June 16, 2025:

Denver-Conner Water Control District Position 6

Little Muddy Creek Water Control District Position 3

Little Muddy Creek Water Control District Position 5

In Tillamook County, a recount for Ballot Measure 29 – 183 was started on June 11, 2025 and recounts for the following districts began the next day on June 12, 2025:

Nedonna Rural Fire Protection District – Director, Position 4

Beaver Water District – Commissioner, Position 4

Twin Rocks Water District – Commissioner, Position 4

Cloverdale Sanitary District – Director, Position 3

All recounts in Tillamook County are now complete.

Umatilla County will be conducting a recount on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 for two tied write-in races:

McKay Dam Fire, Position 5

Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District, Position 5

Wasco County started a recount for the Tygh Valley Rural Fire Protection District, Position 1 on June 16, 2025.