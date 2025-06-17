Oregon State Fire Marshal marks completion of statewide engine program deliveries

The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has made the final deliveries of new fire engines under its Engine Program, marking a major milestone in the agency’s commitment to modernize equipment and enhancing wildfire response capabilities within the Oregon structural fire service.

The delivery of the last type 3 engines on Monday completes the agency’s distribution of 76 new firefighting vehicles to local fire agencies. The program, part of Response Ready Oregon, was funded through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill signed into law in 2021.

"This is a landmark achievement for our agency, the Oregon fire service, and the communities we serve," State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. "Through this program, we’re making a lasting investment in Oregon’s firefighting capacity and preparedness at a time when the threat of wildfire continues to grow."

The OSFM Engine Program provided:

26 type 3 engines

20 type 6 engines

30 water tenders

The apparatus were awarded to 76 local structural fire agencies across Oregon following a thorough review process in partnership with fire service associations and an advisory committee. All units are fully equipped to meet the state’s fire service mobilization standards and tailored for response in wildland-urban interface environments.

“From the first engine delivered to Central Cascades Fire & EMS to the final engines of Klamath County Fire District 1 and Keno Fire Department, each apparatus brings stronger protection for our communities,” OSFM Chief Deputy Travis Medema said. “We are incredibly proud of the collaboration and commitment that made this program a success.”

The OSFM's Response Ready Oregon program's goal is to keep wildfires small and prevent them from reaching communities, ultimately reducing the frequency and cost of large-scale fires. For a list of awarded agencies, photos of apparatus deliveries, and more information, visit the OSFM Engine Program webpage.