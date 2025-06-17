Canada-Italy Joint Statement

CANADA, June 17 - Yesterday in Kananaskis, Alberta, Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Giorgia Meloni met on the margins of the G7 Summit and reaffirmed the vitality and strategic value of the Canada-Italy partnership and their fruitful cooperation within the UN, NATO and the G7 to foster global peace, the rule of law, economic growth and prosperity and strong international institutions.

The Prime Ministers took stock of the implementation of the Italy-Canada Roadmap for Enhanced Collaboration, including the launch of a Joint Advisory Group on Artificial Intelligence, a Joint Statement on Critical Minerals and Critical Raw Materials Cooperation, actions to enhance cooperation in defence, outer space, science, technology and innovation, and mutual economic prosperity. As agreed during Prime Minister Carney’s recent visit to Rome, a Canada-Italy Energy Dialogue will be launched in the coming months to enhance cooperation on critical minerals, conventional and clean energies, and hydrogen.

Acknowledging the unprecedented challenges facing the world since the Roadmap was launched last year, and the need to seize on new opportunities, Prime Ministers Carney and Meloni announced additional cooperation between Canada and Italy the following areas:

Prosperity and Innovation

Building on the strong foundation enabled by the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, the Leaders committed to deepening commercial ties and diversifying trade between Canada and Italy. This would include organizing high level business and investment trade missions, aimed at foster greater engagement between respective industry and private capital stakeholders, in priority sectors such as energy, life sciences, defence and infrastructure.

Noting also the recent high tempo of interaction between Canadian and Italian researchers and industrial stakeholders on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, clean technologies, nuclear and photonics, the Prime Ministers encouraged the pursuit of further opportunities for cooperation between Italian and Canadian organizations in areas such as nuclear energy and medical isotopes, hydrogen, AI and supercomputing and quantum. They likewise looked forward to proposals for future work by the Joint Advisory Group on Artificial Intelligence on AI for Health and AI for Science.

Security and Defence

The two Leaders signaled the importance of closer collaboration as NATO Allies, including through information exchange and high-level dialogue to address current and future security challenges. They also recognized the opportunities for increased engagement and expanded commercial ties in the defence sector, as both countries seek to enhance their respective industrial defence bases.

Finally, the two leaders expressed appreciation for the continuity of priorities and results between their respective G7 Presidencies and signaled the importance of close coordination on key global challenges, including in the lead up to the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague.

