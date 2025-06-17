G7 Leaders’ Statement on AI for Prosperity

CANADA, June 17 - We, the Leaders of the G7, recognize the potential of a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence (AI) to grow prosperity, benefit societies and address pressing global challenges. To realize this potential, we must better drive innovation and adoption of secure, responsible, and trustworthy AI that benefits people, mitigates negative externalities, and promotes our national security. We will power AI now and into the future. And we will work with emerging market and developing country partners to close digital divides, in line with the United Nations Global Digital Compact.

We must seize the potential of AI in our public sectors to drive efficiency and better serve our publics. We also recognize that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including microenterprises, are the backbone of our economies, driving growth and creating jobs. In 2024, we committed to work together to help SMEs adopt and develop new technologies, including AI, to accelerate broad-based growth. We also committed to fully leverage the potential of AI to enable decent work while addressing challenges for our labour markets. We reiterate the importance of operationalizing Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT) through trustworthy, cross-border data flows, and affirm its value in enabling trusted AI development and use. We recognized the transformative impact of AI for the cultural and creative sectors, including challenges to business models and job security, and opportunities to boost innovation.

We recognize that increased AI adoption will place growing pressure on our energy grids, produce negative externalities and have implications for energy security, resilience and affordability. At the same time, AI can be harnessed to promote energy innovation and bolster the resilience and reliability of our energy systems.

We hear the concerns of emerging market and developing country partners about the challenges they face in building resilient AI ecosystems, including the risks of disruption and exclusion from today’s technological revolution.

To fully realize the potential of AI for our publics and our partners, we commit to:

Work together to accelerate adoption of AI in the public sector to enhance the quality of public services for both citizens and businesses and increase government efficiency while respecting human rights and privacy, as well as promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability.

To this end, Canada as G7 presidency is launching the G7 GovAI Grand Challenge and will host a series of “Rapid Solution Labs” to develop innovative and scalable solutions to the barriers we face in adopting AI in the public sector.

and will host a series of “Rapid Solution Labs” to develop innovative and scalable solutions to the barriers we face in adopting AI in the public sector. We will leverage our existing government AI expertise to establish a G7 AI Network (GAIN) to advance the Grand Challenge; develop a roadmap to scale successful AI projects; and create a catalogue of open-source and shareable AI solutions for members. GAIN will collaborate to ensure that AI solutions in government have measurable and real benefits for our communities.

to advance the Grand Challenge; develop a roadmap to scale successful AI projects; and create a catalogue of open-source and shareable AI solutions for members. GAIN will collaborate to ensure that AI solutions in government have measurable and real benefits for our communities. We task relevant Ministers to explore strategic investments for accelerating public sector AI adoption in transformative ways, including for large language models and digital infrastructure.

Promote economic prosperity by supporting SMEs to adopt and develop AI that respects personal data and intellectual property rights, and strengthen their readiness, efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.

We launch the G7 AI Adoption Roadmap, which provides clear, actionable pathways for companies to adopt AI and scale their businesses. Through this Roadmap, we commit to: sustain investments in AI adoption programs for SMEs, including supporting access to compute and digital infrastructure; publish a common blueprint for AI adoption by SMEs underpinned by proven use-cases from G7 economies; deepen our cooperation on talent exchange to integrate AI skills within businesses looking to scale; and develop tools that grow business and consumer confidence and trust in AI adoption including by leveraging the outcomes of the Hiroshima AI Process. We will collaborate with international partners, like the Global Partnership on AI, to advance this work.

which provides clear, actionable pathways for companies to adopt AI and scale their businesses. Through this Roadmap, we commit to: sustain investments in AI adoption programs for SMEs, including supporting access to compute and digital infrastructure; publish a common blueprint for AI adoption by SMEs underpinned by proven use-cases from G7 economies; deepen our cooperation on talent exchange to integrate AI skills within businesses looking to scale; and develop tools that grow business and consumer confidence and trust in AI adoption including by leveraging the outcomes of the Hiroshima AI Process. We will collaborate with international partners, like the Global Partnership on AI, to advance this work. We will build resilient future workforces by preparing workers for AI-driven transitions. To do so, we will advance implementation of the 2024 G7 Action Plan for a human-centered adoption of safe, secure and trustworthy AI in the world of work, including by developing a voluntary compendium of best practices.

We will drive economic growth, address talent shortages, and ensure equal opportunity, by encouraging girls, as well as members of communities left behind by globalization, to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and increasing women’s representation in the AI talent pool at all levels.

Meet the energy challenges of AI and harness its potential for advancements in energy efficiency and innovation.

We will cooperate on innovative solutions to address energy challenges across our economies, including for AI and data centres, that support our respective national and international commitments. We will also support innovation that improves the energy and resource efficiency of AI models and optimizes data centre operations. We will advance AI solutions to unlock energy innovation and breakthrough discoveries, including optimization of energy use, and adopt AI to help build secure, resilient, and affordable energy systems and supply chains. We will strive to identify solutions that mitigate negative externalities and generate benefits for people and preserve our natural resources. We will cooperate on knowledge-building and sharing with trusted international partners and promote AI skills and talent development in the energy sector.

We task relevant Ministers to advance these commitments by delivering a workplan on AI and energy, before the end of this year, including working with international and industry partners to provide ongoing data analysis.

Expand mutually beneficial partnerships with emerging markets and developing country partners to increase access to AI for everyone.

We will harness trusted and secure AI technology to promote growth and enable partners to tackle the unique challenges they face. To do this, we will leverage our combined expertise, resources and networks to bridge gaps in AI infrastructure and capacity, invest in locally led AI-enabled innovations, and voluntarily collaborate with local universities to share knowledge and access to AI on mutually agreed terms.

We will deliver this by aligning our efforts through initiatives including AI for Development, AI Hub for Sustainable Development, Current AI, FAIR Forward, Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group, AI for Public Good, and others. Interested G7 members plan to strengthen the AI for Development Funders Collaborative.

ANNEX: G7 AI ADOPTION ROADMAP

We, the Leaders of the G7, recognize the promise of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to unlock competitiveness and deliver unprecedented prosperity for the firms, organizations and countries that integrate them into their business processes. We seek to further promote secure, responsible, and trustworthy AI that benefits people, mitigates negative externalities, and promotes our national security. We will do this through advanced AI research, world-class commercial applications, and deep business and policy expertise. We plan to create the conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including micro-enterprises—the engine of our economies— to access, understand, and adopt AI in ways that drive value and productivity.

This roadmap outlines our shared vision and practical steps to help our SMEs move from uncertainty to opportunity—to shift from being AI-aware to being AI-powered. Building on the 2024 Italian Presidency’s report on Driving factors and challenges of AI Adoption and Development among companies, especially micro and small enterprises, we commit to:

Accelerate AI Readiness and Competitiveness

We intend to double down on AI adoption efforts that connect research to practical applications, helping businesses—especially SMEs—integrate AI technologies that drive productivity, growth and competitiveness. We recognize the need to respect intellectual property rights in enabling these efforts. While we have already taken steps to promote AI adoption, scaling these efforts remains essential, including access to computing resources, expertise, and partnerships to move from AI experimentation to impact. We intend to promote AI adoption programs that, in particular, focus on:

Commercialization support for SMEs and startups, including access to advanced computing infrastructure connectivity and computing resources, facilitating effective use of open and closed source AI models, business mentorship, and targeted support to bridge the gap between academic breakthroughs and industry implementation in order to bring AI-enabled products and services to market;

Cross-sector collaboration to facilitate adoption, connecting businesses with AI solutions providers, national AI research institutes, academia, innovation hubs, and clusters to accelerate deployment of AI across the economy;

Practical use case development, including easy to implement and existing solutions, showcasing successful applications of AI across sectors and by SMEs to demonstrate return on investment and stimulate wider industry demand; and

AI literacy and skills development, ensuring businesses—especially SMEs—have access to the tools and skilled workforce needed to adopt AI confidently and effectively.

Develop an AI Adoption Blueprint

We intend to deliver an AI Adoption Blueprint that equips governments and businesses with practical tools, evidence-based policy options, and real-world examples to accelerate SME AI integration. This will be a solutions-focused resource, informed by expert-driven, collaborative research activities and workshops, in cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and drawing on empirical G7 AI trends, adoption initiatives, and frontline SME experiences. The Blueprint will:

Present actionable policy recommendations that governments can choose to implement to lower barriers and build enabling ecosystems for SME AI adoption; and

Provide case studies of successful AI integration, offering concrete examples that businesses across sectors and countries can choose to replicate.

Expand G7 Talent Exchanges

We intend to expand G7 cross-border talent exchanges to connect AI expertise with businesses—including SMEs—accelerating adoption and building a future-ready workforce. We expect to encourage a focus in our initiatives that matches sectoral expertise with the AI competencies needed for impactful adoption. We look to further our cooperation on talent exchange to connect emerging AI research and commercialization expertise from across our world-class talent pool with real-world business needs. To do so, we plan to:

Support AI-focused talent exchanges, including with students from G7 members, specifically targeting Al adoption projects, to bridge research with practical application, developing high-level expertise in critical areas; and,

Connect SMEs with AI skilled workers so that they have access to AI capabilities and tools to enhance their operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Unlock AI opportunity through trust-building

We plan to build on progress achieved under the Japanese and Italian presidencies and leverage the outcomes of the Hiroshima AI Process (HAIP) to foster trust. As AI adoption accelerates, trust remains essential—especially for smaller firms deploying powerful technologies—to provide assurance to customers. We will now translate shared principles into concrete tools for SMEs, with the aim of enabling responsible AI deployment across all sectors and business sizes in a manner that fosters consumer trust and unlocks market opportunities. We will: