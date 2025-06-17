DPS Arrests Nine During Weekend Protest in Austin

AUSTIN – On Saturday, June 14, 2025, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a planned and well-publicized protest at the Texas State Capitol and Downtown Austin and, working alongside our partners at the Austin Police Department (APD), made numerous arrests to keep demonstrators, the public and property safe.

The protest began around 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol. Later that evening, the Capitol grounds closed, and demonstrators began a march through Downtown Austin, including the 46-square-block Texas Capitol Complex area, which DPS protects. During the response, DPS personnel arrested nine individuals on various charges, including felony assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, among others.

DPS arrested the following individuals, and all were booked into the Travis Co. Jail:

Andrew Joseph Alemao (37) – interfering with public duties.

Dorian Gray (19) – felony graffiti.

Daymon Micah Grubbs (19) – disobeying a police officer.

Christian Deun Johnson (24) – disobeying a police officer, providing false identification and evading arrest.

Henry T. Johnson (23) – obstructing a passageway.

Francisco Limon Juarez (31) – criminal trespass.

Tyrone Germane Stafford (44) – possession of marijuana.

Brendan William Talbert (24) – walking on roadway when sidewalks provided, felony assault of a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Esala Wueschner (33) – criminal trespass.

During the response, DPS personnel also deployed pepper spray, PAVA powder and a taser to ensure officer safety and maintain order. While we will not discuss operational specifics, DPS collaborates with local, state and federal law enforcement partners—including APD—to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech.

Texas is a law-and-order state, and the department has zero tolerance for disrupting public order or endangering law enforcement officers. DPS is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety across the state and adjusts operations, including personnel and resources, as needed to address potential and emerging threats. Our men and women stand ready to protect and serve.

###(HQ 2025-062)