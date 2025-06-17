Supreme Court closed Thursday for Juneteenth

Supreme Court closed Thursday for Juneteenthelaine.chan Tue, 06/17/2025 - 13:06 NewsLink The Supreme Court and all other state courts will be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday. It has been a state and judicial holiday since 2023, after the passage of 2022’s Assembly Bill 1655. It’s also a federal holiday.

